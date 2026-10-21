‘That’s disgusting!’ EastEnders fans forced to ‘look away’ as Oscar gets cosy with someone he shouldn’t

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Oscar. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is on BBC iPlayer now.

Today’s EastEnders has left fans stunned as Oscar spent a drunken evening with Cindy. But it wasn’t because Oscar revealed a secret he definitely should have kept hidden that has got everyone talking.

Instead, it is the fact everyone thought Cindy and Oscar were going to kiss!

Max asked Oscar to get Cindy to confess (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: It’s Cindy Vs Max

With Cindy still on the warpath after Max dumped her only hours after saying ‘I do’, things take a turn today when she sabotages his plans to buy Number 31.

Fuming that her husband is planning to buy a nice ‘family home’, Cindy is on a mission to ruin things for him. After discovering he has a property in New Zealand yesterday, she plans to rinse him for everything he has got and refuses to sign the annulment.

Desperate to get rid of Cindy as soon as possible, Max asks Oscar for his help. He enlists his son to get a secret recording of Cindy admitting that they didn’t consummate their marriage. However, as Oscar soon finds out, that is easier said than done.

Cindy’s day then goes from bad to worse. First she hears from Alfie that someone was with Zoe right before she died, and then she walks in on her Spanish boyfriend Rafael messing around with Elaine.

Cindy and Oscar got drunk together (Credit: BBC)

Cindy and Oscar get cosy in EastEnders

Later, Oscar walks in on Elaine and Cindy arguing about Rafael, and as Cindy hits the bottle, Oscar seizes the moment.

As he gets the wine flowing, he tries to get Cindy to talk about her marriage to Max and the fact they didn’t sleep together on their wedding night. But soon, drunk Cindy gets the shots out, and things go downhill.

As Oscar gets more drunk, he starts to reveal things he shouldn’t to Cindy. When Cindy asks if Josh could be the one who was with Zoe before she died, Oscar is quick to defend his on/off fling.

Cindy wants to know how he can be so sure, and Oscar almost lets slip it was Max with Zoe, not Josh.

Soon, Cindy gets closer to the truth and puts two and two together, working out it was her husband who left Zoe to die.

Fans were worried the pair would share a kiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans panic

However, it wasn’t the bombshell revelation that everyone is talking about from today’s episode. It was the fact that, for a minute, it looked like Oscar and Cindy were going to share a drunken kiss…

“I thought for one horrible moment Cindy and Oscar were going to kiss,” said one fan on Reddit. “Me too. I had to look away!” laughed another.

Someone else added: “Ha! I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought that! That’s disgusting!”

A final fan echoed the sentiment. “Well done to EastEnders for not getting Oscar and Cindy to hook up. I have to admit, when she got up in his face, I genuinely thought it was about to happen!”

So, while Cindy may have uncovered a shocking truth about Max and Zoe, it was the prospect of an unexpected romance that had viewers holding their breath.

Thankfully for fans who feared the worst, Oscar and Cindy didn’t take things any further.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns