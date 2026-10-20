Ellie Dadd’s future on EastEnders confirmed as Amy Mitchell plans to leave Walford

Amy Mitchell’s future in EastEnders is looking more uncertain than ever after she agrees to leave Walford with her older boyfriend, Craig.

The teenager has been led to believe that running away together is their only option, but she has no idea that Craig is grooming her and putting her in serious danger.

With her family turning against her and Craig tightening his grip, Amy is being drawn further into his disturbing plans.

So, is Amy really leaving EastEnders, and could she return?

Craig has been manipulating Amy for weeks (Credit: BBC)

Craig tricked Amy into confessing

Today’s EastEnders saw the fallout of Denzel’s nude photos, which Craig sent to the teenager’s family. Despite receiving the blackmail money, Craig sent the photos intended for Amy’s eyes only to Kim and Howie. As his family reeled in shock, Craig smirked from the bushes, pleased with the chaos he had caused.

However, later, his plan started to fall apart when Amy lashed out at him. She pointed out that Jack wouldn’t let this lie, as it was Denise’s family that he had messed with. Craig realised he could be in huge trouble, even facing jail, and told Amy she would have to confess to sending the photos.

Amy couldn’t believe what he was asking her, but he manipulated her into taking the blame as ‘payback’ for him covering what she did to Joel.

As Amy confessed, Jack lost his temper, telling her he didn’t know who she was any more.

Jack then made Amy go and explain to Denzel, and everyone was stunned by the false confession. Even Kim saw through Amy’s lies, but she remained adamant that she blackmailed Denzel.

Denzel has found him caught up in Craig’s sick games (Credit: BBC)

Amy planned to leave with Craig

Later, when Amy told Craig that she had taken the blame, he gaslit her further by saying he still needed to leave Walford. Worried that Jack was closing in on him, Craig made plans to flee and convinced Amy to go with him.

However, when he told her he didn’t have any money, she promised to share her £100k trust fund, which she gets when she turns 18.

Suddenly, Craig’s eyes lit up at the mention of the money, and he knew more than ever that he needed to get Amy away from her family so he could continue to control her.

With her family turning on her, and Craig promising her the world, Amy has been well and truly tricked into leaving the Square. And we don’t have long before her departure airs on screen…

Craig convinced Amy to leave Walford with him (Credit: BBC)

Is Amy leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers have confirmed that Amy will leave Walford next week. The drama sparks a police hunt, and Jack struggles to keep the news from sick Denise.

Oscar tells Jack and Max that he has seen Craig and Amy getting ready to leave Walford. They race across the Square to stop them, but they’re too late and only arrive to see the pair speeding away.

Jack is distraught over his missing daughter, and a police search begins. However, he is determined not to worry Denise, who is still gravely ill.

Desperate for answers, Max and Jack break into Craig’s flat and search the place. Jack becomes more convinced that Craig is behind Amy’s recent behaviour.

But while Amy is set to leave next week, there has been no talk of Ellie Dadd, who plays the teenager, leaving the show for good.

How old is Amy in EastEnders?

Amy Mitchell was born on November 14, 2008, which makes her 17 years old. Her substantial trust fund is due to become available when she turns 18 next month.

Ellie Dadd is considerably older than the character she plays, having turned 21 in March this year.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns