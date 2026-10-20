EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Amy vanishes and a huge police search begins

EastEnders spoilers reveal another dramatic week in Walford, with Amy being taken away by Craig, leaving Jack desperate to find his missing daughter. And just as the family tries to deal with the crisis, an unexpected arrival threatens to distract him.

Elsewhere, Jess turns up with explosive revelations about Lee, leaving the Carters reeling, while Kat’s grief takes a difficult turn as she arrives late for Zoe’s funeral. But where has she been?

Here are 15 EastEnders spoilers for next week (October 26 – 30)…

Amy vanishes in EastEnders spoilers

Oscar tells Max that Amy is leaving (Credit: BBC)

1. Craig manipulates Amy into leaving Walford

As Jack and Max talk, Oscar arrives and reveals he has just seen Craig and Amy getting ready to leave Walford. They race across the Square to stop them, but they’re too late and only arrive to see the pair speeding away.

Jack is horrified to learn Amy is missing (Credit: BBC)

2. The police hunt for Amy

Jack is distraught over his missing daughter, and a police search begins. However, he is determined not to worry Denise, who is still gravely ill. Soon the whole family fights to keep the terrible news from her, despite her growing suspicions.

Jack and Max search Craig’s flat (Credit: BBC)

3. Jack finally works out the truth

Max and Jack break into Craig’s flat and search the place. Jack becomes more convinced that Craig is behind Amy’s recent behaviour.

Darnell tells Denise the truth (Credit: BBC)

4. Darnell tells Denise the truth

Denise can sense something isn’t right, and while Max looks for Amy, Darnell decides to tell his sister everything. Denise is horrified to learn Amy is missing, and eventually, Jack tells Denise everything.

Who has returned to surprise Jack? (Credit: BBC)

5. An unexpected arrival distracts Jack

As Ash checks on Denise, convinced that the stress of Amy’s disappearance is taking its toll on her health, someone unexpectedly arrives in Walford. But who is it? And are they back to help Amy?

Drama unfolds at Zoe’s funeral in EastEnders spoilers

Kat prepares for Zoe’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

6. Kat organises Zoe’s funeral

As the Slaters prepare for Zoe’s funeral, there is panic when there is a problem with the order of service. Elsewhere, Jasmine is in a flap as she struggles with writing the perfect eulogy for her mum. Eventually she finds support from Patrick, who offers some words of wisdom.

Zoe’s family gather for her funeral (Credit: BBC)

7. Jasmine proves she is a Slater

As Jean, Mo and Honey race to sort the order of service before Kat sees it, Jasmine is still struggling with what to say about Zoe. Later, Jasmine steps in to protect Jean when someone causes trouble at The Albert, and the family compare Jasmine to Zoe. Later, Kat’s grief leads to trouble when she and Cindy clash with a customer outside The Albert.

Kat opens up about Zoe’s death (Credit: BBC)

8. Kat confides in Cindy in EastEnders spoilers

Kat opens up to Cindy about losing Zoe, and reveals there is someone out there who left her daughter to die. Cindy is guilt-ridden, but will she reveal what she knows?

Kat eventually arrives for the funeral (Credit: BBC)

9. Kat is late to the funeral

Kat eventually arrives for the funeral, and not wanting to delay things any longer, she demands that the service begins. It is an intimate ceremony, and Jasmine and Josh deliver their eulogy for Zoe.

Jasmine and Josh deliver their eulogy (Credit: BBC)

10. Walford says goodbye to Zoe

Kat also pays tribute to her daughter, and later back at The Vic everyone shares their memories of Zoe.

Jess exposes Lee’s past in EastEnders spoilers

Jess arrives in Walford (Credit: BBC)

11. Jess arrives in Walford

Linda and Lee come home from their hunt to find Jess, only for her to be waiting for them at Peacock Palace. Jess doesn’t waste any time in telling Lee’s family the truth, exposing his lies and causing chaos.

Lee isn’t happy to see Jess (Credit: BBC)

11. Lee lashes out

Linda finds evidence that backs up Jess’s claims about Lee. With the truth now out, tensions rise, and Lee hits out at his family.

Nancy can’t believe what she is hearing (Credit: BBC)

12. Nancy refuses to give up the baby in EastEnders spoilers

Lee tries to repair things with Nancy after his lies are exposed. She refuses to listen and tells him she won’t give up parental responsibility for the baby.

Can Linda help Lee fix things? (Credit: BBC)

13. Linda vows to help Lee

As the Carters struggle with what Jess has told them, Linda is determined to help Lee turn things around.

Romance for Kojo and Jodie in EastEnders spoilers

Kojo gets roped into helping Harry for Halloween (Credit: BBC)

14. Halloween romance?

Harry ropes Kojo into helping with the Halloween decorations, unaware that Jodie is already doing the same thing. In spite of Kojo’s obvious dislike for Jodie, the pair start to bond as they get ready for Halloween.

Is love blossoming for Kojo and Jodie? (Credit: BBC)

15. The Hawkins family plays cupid

The Hawkins family decide to play matchmaker, hoping to bring Jodie and Kojo closer together. But will their plan pay off as the pair start to bond? Or could their attempts to spark a romance make the rivalry between them even worse?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns