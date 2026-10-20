Emmerdale spoilers next week: First look as Kim’s desperate search for Baby Tate ends in a stabbing

Kim Tate’s world falls apart in Emmerdale spoilers next week when she discovers Baby Tate has been kidnapped. As she and Graham piece together the clues as to who has taken him, they have no idea worse is to come…

With Thea in the firing line, an altercation leads to a stabbing. But who will get hurt? And will they be okay?

Meanwhile, Sadie continues to meddle, and Chas’s gesture for Liam goes dangerously wrong.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Kim and Graham are horrifed to find a ransom demand for Baby Tate (Credit: ITV)

1. Kim discovers Baby Tate has gone

There is huge panic when Baby Tate is kidnapped from the cottage. Kim asks for Thea’s help, but makes her promise to keep the police out of it.

The kidnapper then sends ransom demands and also hangs photos of the family in the cottage. Graham heads off to follow the instructions he’s given, but what will he find?

Kim thinks Thea has taken the baby in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Kim accuses Thea

Remembering how Thea had it in for her after the crash, Kim accuses her of taking the baby. She pushes her to come clean and Thea loses her temper.

A tussle leads to Kim stabbing Thea so she can break free (Credit: ITV)

3. Kim stabs Thea in Emmerdale spoilers

With Thea furious, scared Kim makes a run for it and, in an attempt to get free, she stabs Thea. She presses bleeding Thea to come clean about where she’s hidden Baby Tate. But Thea just accuses her of trying to sell a baby.

The doctor wants to call the police, but will Kim be arrested? (Credit: ITV)

4. Kim faces the police

Kim realises Thea is innocent. As Thea then passes out, Kim rushes her to hospital. The police are called and Kim is terrified over what is going to happen to her.

Graham finds Baby Tate safe, but who took him? (Credit: ITV)

5. Graham finds Baby Tate in Emmerdale spoilers

Meanwhile, Graham rushes to Home Farm stables and finds Baby Tate safe. However, he’s shocked when the true kidnapper is revealed. But who was really behind this?

Sadie is messing with both Ruby and Caleb (Credit: ITV)

6. Sadie plants seeds of doubt in Caleb’s mind

With Caleb concerned about Ruby’s drinking, Sadie uses that to her advantage as she promises to watch over Ruby. She then goads Ruby to head to the pub and tells her that Caleb asked her to keep an eye on his wife.

She also lies to Caleb that she tried to stop the drinking. Sadie is clearly deepening the friction in their marriage.

Will Ruby listen to Sadie in Emmerdale spoilers? (Credit: ITV)

7. Sadie also works Ruby in Emmerdale spoilers

Next she targets Ruby and suggests Caleb is controlling. Ruby’s not convinced, but is grateful to have supportive Sadie in her corner.

Sadie then convinces Ruby to have a drink before the business meeting. But Caleb spots the wine and is fuming, leaving Ruby wondering if Sadie is right about his controlling nature.

With Ruby’s client storming off after witnessing her and Caleb arguing, they are at loggerheads once more. And Sadie laps it up as she continues to tell Caleb Ruby’s got an alcohol problem and also tell Ruby Caleb is controlling.

Chas is not happy with Liam (Credit: ITV)

8. Chas confronts Liam and Manpreet

As Liam and Manpreet arrive back in the village after a night away, he is shocked when Chas accuses them of having an affair.

However, Claudette then reveals she was with them and they were at a murder mystery night. Chas is upset that she wasn’t invited, despite Liam’s attempts to explain.

Mary’s body is discovered in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

9. Paddy finds a body

After Marlon advises Chas to prove Liam is wrong about her, Paddy goes to the vets the next day to find a ‘body’ with a knife in its back.

Panicked, he finds Chas and Liam and leads them to Mary’s corpse.

Liam allows himself to be tied up in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

10. Liam gets it terribly wrong in Emmerdale spoilers

It becomes clear that Chas has organised a murder mystery day for Liam and he is touched and excited. However, he soon struggles to maintain his enthusiasm.

As Liam tries to figure out a clue, he answers the door to Dave and assuming Dave is part of the game allows himself to be tied up.

Dave wants Dylan however and is furious at not finding him. Dylan arrives and is terrified to see Dave, who reveals Dylan ratted him out to the police.

Liam suddenly realises fiction has become reality and he is in terrible danger.

It turns out Dave isn’t playing (Credit: ITV)

11. Can Liam save Chas?

When Marlon and Chas arrive and Dave quickly knocks Marlon out. Chas tries to talk him down, but he pulls out a gun. Liam is left petrified when Dave leads Chas outside at gun point.

Liam must free himself and rescue Chas – but is he up to the job?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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