‘It makes me sick’ EastEnders fans spot huge blunder in iPlayer episode following vile Craig twist

EastEnders spoilers follow for today’s episode featuring Craig, which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer ahead of its TV broadcast.

Craig takes his nasty blackmail scheme against Denzel to another level in today’s EastEnders, but it’s not just his despicable behaviour that’s got viewers talking.

Instead, fans have spotted a rather hilarious blunder during his scenes with Amy, and they’re struggling to believe nobody noticed.

Denzel panics about being blackmailed (Credit: BBC)

Craig makes Denzel’s life a misery

After Denzel sent Amy nude photos last week, he is massively regretting his decision today. Craig saw the pictures while going through Amy’s phone and sent them to himself without her realising.

Jealous of the closeness between Amy and Denzel, Craig is now blackmailing him for £1000, or he will send the images to his whole family.

Knowing that if the pictures get online, it will be a disaster, Denzel is desperate to find the cash. He confronts Amy, who lies that she had her phone stolen, but knows full well that Craig is behind the demands.

As Kim and Howie return from their honeymoon, they give Denzel a signet ring for his 18th. He is thrilled and tells them how much he loves it. However, he knows he has no option but to pawn it and use the cash to pay off his ‘mystery’ blackmailer.

Amy is horrified when Denzel reveals his plan, and she confronts Craig about what he is doing. But as always, Craig manipulates Amy into believing he is doing the right thing, and she drops her argument.

Craig got hold of the photos after going through Amy’s phone (Credit: BBC)

Denzel gets desperate

Later, Denzel sells the ring and pays off the scammers. Believing that his ordeal is over, he heads to his party in a better mood. His family jokes about Denzel and Amy spending time together when they both arrive late, but they quickly dismiss the suggestion.

However, what they don’t realise is that Craig is watching the party from afar, and he’s seething.

As everyone sings Happy Birthday to Denzel, Amy spots Craig lurking in the bushes and goes to confront him. He tells her he hates seeing her with her ex, and they fight.

Amy heads back to the party, but is uneasy knowing Craig is watching her. And out of jealousy, Craig sends the nude photos to Denzel’s family, despite the blackmail money being paid.

Fans have a problem with Craig’s hiding (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot a problem with Craig

Sick of his manipulation and games, fans are counting down the days for someone to realise he is grooming Amy. However, in the meantime, something else has caught their attention.

Fans have pointed out that Craig ‘hiding’ in the bushes today was laughable. And, considering he was only a few metres away from Jack and the rest of the family, someone should have seen him…