Emmerdale fans spot telling ‘clue’ that ‘gives away’ who stole Robert’s £100K poker winnings

Emmerdale fans are convinced they’ve spotted a major clue that could reveal who stole Robert Sugden’s money in tonight’s episode.

Robert has been caught up in a desperate search for Jimmy’s missing £150K over the past few weeks. After finally finding it, Aaron made it clear that Nicola deserved the money more than they did, forcing Robert to come up with another plan.

But his latest scheme backfired when Gabby realised he’d manipulated her into selling, leaving Robert in desperate need of cash to keep the Hide running. And he needed it fast.

FROM ITV

Emmerdale aired ‘incredible’ poker night scenes

Determined to save the business, Robert decided to target Joe Tate’s pockets by organising a high-stakes poker night for the villagers.

At first, Claudette appeared to be causing trouble for the men at the table, with everyone losing. But the group pretended the game was over to get her to leave, before carrying on without her.

Eventually, the game came down to Robert and Joe. In a huge gamble, Robert put everything on the line, including ownership of the Hide.

Joe was left stunned when Robert won the final hand, walking away with a whopping £100K.

The Sugdens celebrated the victory in the pub, where it was revealed that Serena and Sarah had helped Robert cheat by switching the cards.

But there was another twist to come. Kev showed a keen interest in the final pot and Robert even showed him the bag of cash. Later, however, the money had mysteriously disappeared.

With the cash gone, Robert’s plans to save the Hide could be in serious trouble.

Robert had rigged the final game (Credit: ITV)

Who stole Robert Sugden’s money in Emmerdale?

Fans have already started investigating the theft themselves, with many suspecting the culprit must have been someone who attended the poker night.

For now, Kev has emerged as a leading suspect, thanks to some rather suspicious behaviour during the episode.

While in the pub, he was particularly interested in the games he had missed. Then, as he prepared to leave, the camera focused on him saying goodbye while handling his jacket in a way that viewers found unusual.

It could all be innocent, but Emmerdale fans aren’t convinced.

Taking to social media, one viewer theorised: “Kev has definitely got that money in his jacket. As he should because Robert needs humbling.”

Another suggested: “Wouldn’t be surprised if Kev stole the money to help out Nicola or for Lewis. I can almost see Kev telling Robert the money is rightfully his because he’s the one who taught him how to play in prison.”

A third added: “You can see Kev wrap his jacket around something at the bar then walk out quick. That must’ve been when he took it.”

However, not everyone is convinced Kev is the culprit, with some viewers predicting a last-minute twist.

One fan wrote: “In a way, I don’t think it’s him. I wouldn’t be surprised if they make it someone else. They’re showing it to us to make us believe it’s him before a twist.”

Kev was acting very suspiciously (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘loving’ the poker vibe

While the missing money has got viewers playing detective, plenty of fans have also been enjoying the lighter atmosphere of the recent episodes after a run of darker storylines.

One viewer shared: “I love it when a bunch of characters who don’t usually interact come together. These poker scenes are amazing.”

Another agreed: “This is the entertaining Emmerdale that I remember. So glad for a break from the darker stuff.”

A third added: “I have missed these type of scenes. Amazing episode today.”

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