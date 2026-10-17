Celebrity Traitors 2026 viewers were left devastated on Friday (October 16) as Joe Lycett became the latest star to be banished from the BBC show, following a costly slip-up at the roundtable.

The 38-year-old comedian found himself under intense scrutiny from his fellow celebrities and, despite attempting to defend himself, ultimately failed to convince them he wasn’t a Traitor.

Joe made a blunder (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Joe Lycett banished

Friday night’s episode saw another Faithful sent packing after Joe made a blunder during the roundtable.

The comedian had come under mounting suspicion after King Kenny was recruited as a Traitor following Hannah Fry’s elimination.

With no murder taking place that night, the celebrities were left confused when they gathered for breakfast the following morning. It soon became clear that a recruitment had taken place, and Joe quickly found himself in the spotlight, having previously been open about his desire to become a Traitor.

When it came to defending himself at the roundtable, however, Joe appeared to let his guard down and inadvertently suggest he was one of the show’s secret villains.

“Let’s say [the Traitors] were down to two last night and they recruited. There’s so much heat on me for what I was doing last night that there’s a good chance I’ll go tonight, which means that they’ll then have to recruit again tonight, denying them a murder,” he said.

Realising how his words sounded, Joe quickly attempted to clarify his point, adding: “If I was a Traitor.”

But the damage appeared to have been done. The celebrities voted to banish him, only to discover that he was, in fact, a Faithful.

His departure means all three Traitors remain in the game, leaving the remaining Faithful with plenty more work to do if they want to uncover the truth.

Joe was banished (Credit: BBC)

Fans gutted as Joe is eliminated

Joe’s exit didn’t go down well with viewers, with many taking to X to share their disappointment at losing the comedian from the competition.

Several fans admitted they were “gutted” to see him go, while others made it clear they felt the show would be less entertaining without him.

“NOOOOOOOOO JOE LYCETTTTTTT DONT GOOO,” one fan tweeted.

“Joe was the only funny/fun one left to watch :(,” another said.

A third viewer shared just how emotional the elimination had left them, writing: “I’m actually so torn up about Joe getting banished; I just sobbed… I cannot watch this show while fighting PMS, I feel insane.”

Others were sympathetic but acknowledged that Joe’s own words had put him in a difficult position.

“Gutted for Joe, but he unfortunately didn’t help himself,” another viewer added.

One fan also questioned why fellow contestant Maya hadn’t attracted more suspicion at the roundtable, writing: “Gutted about Joe leaving, didn’t want that to happen, and why is no one questioning Maya at the round table, even questioning why she doesn’t say anything at the round table.”

And there’s more drama still to come. Friday night’s episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Jerry Hall and Ross Kemp facing the prospect of being murdered in plain sight.

Viewers will have to wait until next week to discover what happens next, with Joe’s departure leaving the remaining Faithful facing an even tougher battle to expose the Traitors.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans hilariously react to beautiful new star of the show: James Blunt’s sweatband

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday, October 22 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

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