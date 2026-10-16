Strictly Come Dancing’s pros strike a pose as they perform a Madonna tribute in Icons Week

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is rolling out the big names for Icons Week, with the celebrities and their professional partners preparing to celebrate some of music’s biggest legends.

Expect plenty of familiar hits as the couples take to the ballroom to honour their musical heroes.

But that’s not all. The professionals have two special performances lined up – and we’ve got a first look at what’s in store!

The Strictly Come Dancing pros will be paying homage to Madonna in Icons Week (Credit: BBC)

From a Madonna spectacular to a tribute to Dolly Parton, here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly songs and dances this weekend, plus a sneak peek at the professional routines.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Icons Week Madonna tribute

The Strictly professionals are joining forces for a show-stopping tribute to pop legend Madonna.

Amy Dowden has revealed what fans can expect. But she admits the routine has pushed the dancers to their limits.

“This week’s group number for Icons Week is Madonna. The choreography is very tough,” she explained.

Amy will be channelling Madonna’s iconic Vogue era, complete with a white shirt, black tie, black corset and trousers. All that voguing has even left her wrists aching during rehearsals!

Despite the tough choreography, Amy is convinced the performance will be worth it.

“I really think this Icons Week is going to be phenomenal,” she added.

The female professionals will each recreate a different chapter of Madonna’s legendary career. Choreographer Jake Leigh revealed just how much ground the routine will cover.

“We’re going all the way from the 80s up until the 2026 and will fit in as many numbers as we can.”

Jowita Przystał also faces a challenge. She’s set to be “thrown into the air”, despite being afraid of heights!

First look pictures reveal that Jowita will be embracing Madonna’s 2000 Music era. Naturally, she’s got the white stetson to complete the look.

Other iconic outfits making an appearance include Madonna’s Marie Antoinette-inspired look, her purple lace outfit from her 1995 The Virgin Tour and the red flamenco dress from La Isla Bonita.

Strike a pose!

The female dancers will be channelling different Madonna eras (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing pays tribute to Dolly Parton

Madonna won’t be the only music legend celebrated during Icons Week. The show will also pay tribute to music icon Dolly Parton.

The country singer died in August aged 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

Singer Belles will take to the ballroom during Sunday’s Results show to honour Dolly’s legacy. The performer recorded and released a duet with the country star earlier this year, titled Son of Jolene.

Belles will perform Dolly’s much-loved hit Jolene. It will be accompanied by Strictly professionals Amy Dowden and Kai Widdrington.

Strictly Come Dancing: All the Icons Week songs and dances

Twelve celebrities and their professional partners will be battling to impress the judges and secure their place in the competition this weekend.

Delta Goodrem and Kai will not perform, as previously confirmed. The singer has been given a ‘bye’ after suffering a rib injury.

She could return for Week 5 next weekend, provided medics decide she’s fit enough to dance.

Here’s the full line-up of songs and dances for Icons Week:

Bethany Antonia & Nancy Xu – Cha Cha – Respect by Aretha Franklin

Dani Dyer & Nikita Kuzmin – Rumba – Hero by Mariah Carey

Jaime Winstone & Carlos Gu – Paso Doble – Let’s Dance by David Bowie

Lacey Turner & Vito Coppola – American Smooth – Hometown Glory by Adele

Dame Sarah Storey & Julian Caillon – Tango – That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

Tabby Stoecker & Mark Karmalita – Samba – WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! by RAYE

Cach Mercer & Maddie Ingoldsby – Foxtrot – Theme from New York, New York by Frank Sriracha Sinatra

Sinatra Graeme Hall & Lauren Oakley – Salsa – ABBA medley

John Nellis & Katya Jones – Paso Doble – It’s My Life by Bon Jovi

Lawrence Robb & Jowita Przystał – Salsa – La Copa de la Vida by Ricky Martin

Shaun Wright-Phillips & Alexis Warr – Couple’s Choice – James Brown medley

Will Best & Dianne Buswell – Jive – Crocodile Rock by Elton John

Jowita Przystał is taking on 2000 Music Madonna (Credit: BBC)

What time does Strictly Come Dancing start this weekend?

Icons Week kicks off with the live Strictly Come Dancing show on Saturday October 17, 2026. The programme airs on BBC One at 6.30pm and runs until 8.15pm.

The results will follow on Sunday October 18, with Strictly Come Dancing: The Results starting at 7.10pm on BBC One and finishing at 8pm.

One celebrity and their professional partner will face the end of their Strictly journey after the dreaded dance-off. But who will be heading home?

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