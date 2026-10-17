Celebrity Traitors fans slam ‘worst cliffhanger ever’ as Ross Kemp and Jerry Hall face being murdered in plain sight

Celebrity Traitors fans were left hanging after the latest episode ended without revealing whether Ross Kemp or Jerry Hall had fallen victim to the Traitors’ unusual yawn mission.

Viewers were desperate to discover whether Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny had managed to make a Faithful yawn, but the episode ended before the outcome was revealed.

Ross is up for murder (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans split over the cliffhanger

The dramatic ending sparked a mixed reaction online, with some viewers frustrated by the lack of answers while others praised the show’s ability to keep them guessing.

One fan took to X to complain: “THE WORST CLIFFHANGER EVER? #CelebrityTraitors”

Another viewer was much more impressed, writing: “Best cliffhanger so far.”

A third fan could barely believe where the episode had stopped, posting: “PLEASE THIS CLIFFHANGER IS IMPOSSIBLE”

Others wondered whether the Traitors had failed their mission and could now face a punishment for not completing the task.

The uncertainty came after an already dramatic Round Table, which saw another Faithful sent home.

Comedian Joe Lycett was banished despite being a Faithful, meaning all three Traitors remain in the game.

Jerry is also up for the chop (Credit: BBC)

How the Celebrity Traitors yawn mission worked

Maya, James and Kenny were given a peculiar challenge: find a hidden spray, use it inside a room and then persuade a Faithful to join them.

Once their target was in the room, the trio had to bore them into yawning during a conversation.

There was an extra twist, too. The Traitors had to ask their intended victim whether they were boring them, all while trying not to raise suspicions.

Ross and Jerry both entered the room as James attempted to keep the conversation going.

Meanwhile, Maya repeatedly yawned herself in the hope that one of the pair would follow her lead.

However, viewers were left in the dark when the episode ended before it became clear whether either celebrity had taken the bait.

Will Maya and her fellow Traitors succeed? (Credit: BBC)

When will Celebrity Traitors resolve the cliffhanger?

Friday’s episode left fans facing a six-day wait to find out whether the Traitors had managed to target either Ross or Jerry successfully.

The unusual cliffhanger quickly became a talking point, with one viewer joking about the prospect of waiting almost a week just to discover who would yawn.

“Completely obsessed with a week-long cliffhanger to find out if Maya Jama and James Acaster can make Jerry Hall or Ross Kemp yawn,” one fan said.

Another viewer summed up the absurdity of the situation, writing: “The cliffhanger being “who will yawn?” I love this show LMAO”

With all three Traitors still in the game following Joe Lycett’s banishment, the stakes remain high. For now, neither Ross Kemp nor Jerry Hall has been confirmed as the murder victim, leaving fans to wait for the next episode to discover whether the bizarre mission was a success.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Joanne McNally makes another blunder at the Round Table that went unnoticed by Faithfuls

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday, October 22 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

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