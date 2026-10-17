Mark Wright shares adorable photos of daughter Palma as he gushes over ‘special week’

Ex-TOWIE star Mark Wright has shared rare holiday photos with daughter Palma, prompting warm messages from fans.

He posted the pictures on Instagram following an overseas break with wife Michelle Keegan and their 18-month-old daughter.

Alongside the images, Mark summed up how much the trip had meant to him.

“It was a special week making special memories”.

Followers praised the father-and-daughter pictures, with one describing the images as beautiful. Another encouraged Mark to treasure the memories made with his little girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

Mark Wright’s holiday photos catch sister Jess’s attention

However, his sister Jess spotted something rather different in the holiday album.

One beach photo showed Mark, 39, wearing Calvin Klein swimming briefs. Jess couldn’t resist commenting on her brother’s choice of picture.

“Can’t believe you posted the pants one.”

In other images, Palma sat on her dad’s shoulders as they walked through town. Michelle, also 39, appeared in a harbour photograph, holding hands with their daughter.

“Precious,” one fan commented. “Happiness x daughters are the best,” another said. “Wow grown so much xx,” a third wrote.

Michelle and Mark welcomed Palma last year (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Michelle Keegan on balancing work and motherhood

Meanwhile, Michelle has recently spoken about the less glamorous side of juggling acting and motherhood.

Speaking to Grazia, she explained that she accepted her role in ITV’s The Blame before Palma was born. She plays DI Emma Crane in the crime drama.

Michelle said she had expected to manage full-time work and parenting, but found the reality much harder. “But it is hard. It’s really hard.”

Filming meant long days, followed by learning lines at home to prepare for the following day’s scenes. She also had to care for Palma when she woke during the night.

The actress praised Mark as both a partner and a dad. She credited him and both their families with providing support, while admitting she still felt exhausted.

Mark recently surprised Michelle with a trip to Paris (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Mark Wright’s Paris surprise for Michelle Keegan

The family getaway followed a romantic weekend in Paris for Mark and Michelle late last month.

Mark surprised his wife with the trip after she had spent months hinting about Celine Dion performing there. Michelle later shared her delight at seeing the singer in the French capital.

Her love of Celine’s music goes back to childhood road trips with her mum. She previously recalled her mum explaining the songs’ lyrics before turning up the volume.

In 2019, Michelle also saw Celine perform in Las Vegas, describing an emotional night of tears, screams and excitement.

Read more: ‘Sensitive’ Mark Wright ‘uncomfortable’ with wife Michelle Keegan’s steamy acting scenes

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