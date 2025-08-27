Mark Wright has left fans gushing after sharing an adorable new photo of baby daughter Palma.

The TV star became a dad for the first time earlier this year, when wife Michelle Keegan gave birth to daughter Palma.

Since then, the showbiz couple – who married in 2015 – have been updating fans on the new chapter in their lives.

And, this week, Mark left plenty of his followers distracted after sharing a new heartwarming photo of his little girl.

They became parents for the first time this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright shares new photo of baby Palma

On Wednesday (August 27), Mark took to his Instagram and shared an adorable photo of baby Palma reading a book.

The tot had her face covered with the book, called Count and Travel, and she sat with her legs crossed.

In the caption, Mark gushed over his and Michelle‘s baby daughter and wrote: “One second dad, just finishing this chapter!! @oxford_uni what’s the youngest you take them?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

Fans gush over baby Palma

As expected, Mark’s fans were left swooning over his latest Palma update. Rushing to the comments section one person declared: “Aww so precious.”

Another then chimed in: “It’s the leg crossover for me.” A third agreed: “The crossed legs!”

Someone else penned: “Sooo cute! Nothing wrong with starting them early; I was reading from a very young age and love books so much still!”

Michelle’s got a busy year ahead! (Credit: ITV)

Michelle’s career news

In other Michelle and Mark news, despite initially revealing she was going to take a step back from the spotlight, Michelle is busier than ever at the moment.

Earlier this year, she wrapped up filming for the final series of hit show Brassic. Meanwhile, this month, it was announced that Michelle is set to star in a new ITV thriller called The Blame.

Filming for Michelle’s new show started last week. In the six-part series, she plays detective DI Crane, who “must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

Also joining the stellar cast are The Sandman’s Douglas Booth and Ian Hart, aka Professor Quirrell from Harry Potter.

Read more: Michelle Keegan’s ‘jealousy’ over time husband Mark Wright spends with baby Palma