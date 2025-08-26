Michelle Keegan is booked and busy at the moment – but that hasn’t stopped her from reportedly feeling “jealous” about hubby Mark Wright.

The couple became parents for the first time in March, welcoming baby Palma. And despite initially revealing she was going to take a step back from the spotlight, Michelle is busier than ever.

However, amid her hectic work schedule, Michelle is said to have a “terrible fear” as she spends time away from her loved ones.

Michelle Keegan is back at work

It’s been a busy and eventful 2025 for Michelle. As well as welcoming her first child, her career has gone from strength to strength.

Earlier this year, she wrapped up filming for the final series of hit show Brassic. Meanwhile, this month, it was announced that Michelle is set to star in a new ITV thriller called The Blame.

But now, with exciting career plans in the diary, a source has ‘revealed’ the “terrible fear” she has as she spends more time away from husband Mark and baby Palma.

Going back to work was always a non-negotiable.

Talking to Heat magazine, the insider claimed: “She was never going to give up everything that’s so important to her – going back to work was always a non-negotiable for Michelle. She’s worked so hard to get where she is.”

They went on to claim that Michelle says it was “the best decision she made” to be an “older mum” and crack on with her career.

‘Jealous’ Michelle Keegan’s ‘fear’

However, discussing Michelle’s ‘jealousy’ and ‘fear’, the source continued: “Having said that, nothing is more rewarding for her than coming back to Mark and her baby girl after a long day on set.

“Of course, she gets jealous of Mark being home with Palma. And she has a terrible fear of missing out, especially on any firsts. But she FaceTimes and keeps in constant communication, so that even if she’s not there physically, she’s there as support.”

Filming for Michelle’s new show started this week. In the six-part series, she plays detective DI Crane, who “must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

Also joining the stellar cast are The Sandman’s Douglas Booth and Ian Hart, aka Professor Quirrell from Harry Potter.

ITV’s Director of Drama described The Blame as “full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation”. Polly Hill added that it “also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels.”

She went on: “This is going to be an unmissable drama and one I’m very proud to have on ITV.”

