Michelle Keegan in explosive return to ITV following birth of baby Palma: ‘Very proud’

ITV has announced a new crime thriller starring Michelle Keegan, and we can already tell it’s going to be a hit.

Based on a novel of the same name by Charlotte Langley, The Blame centres on the death of a teenage figure skater and the shockwave it sends through the quiet town of Wakestead.

But it’s not just a straightforward whodunnit. ITV has teased a tale of “secrets, suspicion and systematic corruption”, “a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise”. It’s giving serious Line of Duty vibes!

ITV has announced a new crime thriller starring Michelle Keegan (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan to star in new ITV thriller

The six-part series will be led by Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan, as detective DI Crane, who “must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

Also joining the stellar cast are The Sandman’s Douglas Booth and Ian Hart, aka Professor Quirrell from Harry Potter.

This is going to be an unmissable drama.

Polly Hill, ITV’s Director of Drama, described The Blame as “a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels”.

“This is going to be an unmissable drama and one I’m very proud to have on ITV,” she added of the six-part drama.

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, the series’ executive producers called it “a compelling series taking viewers on a twisty journey to discover what really happened through the lens of a contemporary police station brimming with secrets, corruption, and betrayal”.

They continued: “We are also thrilled at the brilliant cast led by Michelle and Douglas, who will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering who to trust at a time when the themes explored in The Blame are more relevant than ever.”

Douglas Booth from Netflix’s The Sandman will also join the stellar cast of ITV’s new thriller (Credit: ITV)

Michelle’s return to work – and ITV

Michelle’s return to ITV comes after she found fame on Coronation Street. She played fan-favourite Tina McIntyre from 2008 until 2014.

Her last project for ITV came in 2017, when she portrayed Tina Moore, the wife of football legend Sir Bobby Moore, in the critically acclaimed three-part drama Tina and Bobby.

Lately, she’s been keeping busy being a first-time mum to daughter Palma. And news of her TV return comes following claims husband Mark Wright was happy to be a stay-at-home dad so Michelle’s career could flourish.

Michelle hasn’t commented on the role yet. But her fans can’t wait to watch it.

“Ahhh this looks amazing,” said one on Instagram. Another added: “A match made in heaven @douglasbooth @michkeegan.” A third posted: “When will this air?!”

Filming is soon to commence in London, and we can’t wait!