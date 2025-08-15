There’s a new addition to the Wright family! TOWIE star Elliott Wright has announced the arrival of his fifth child, a beautiful baby girl named Dolly Eileen Wright, and proud relatives Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were among the first to celebrate.

Sharing the heartwarming news on Instagram, Elliott and wife Sadie wrote: “Dolly Eileen Wright. Our beautiful baby girl completed our family on 9th August, and we are on cloud nine. Our hearts are so full.”

The couple included a sweet video of their newborn daughter, dressed in an adorable cream onesie with the words “she’s here” embroidered across the front.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SADIE STUART WRIGHT (@sadiestuartx)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright congratulate Elliott Wright on welcoming baby

The comments section was quickly flooded with messages from friends, fans and fellow celebs, including former TOWIE castmates and, of course, famous cousins Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan.

“Beautiful girlie,” Michelle gushed with a series of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Mark kept things simple but heartfelt as he commented three pink hearts.

Mark’s sister Jess Wright chimed in with, “Can’t wait to meet her!”

“Congratulations, mate!” TOWIE star Mario Falcone wrote.

Hollie Kane Wright – Mark’s brother Josh’s wife – also added a flurry of pink heart emojis in celebration.

‘Our family is expanding’

This news comes two months after Elliott and Sadie revealed they were expecting their second child together.

In June, the entrepreneur shared a photo of sons Billy and John holding baby scan pictures, with the caption, “Our family is expanding. Another baby to love and adore, summer 25. Family of 7.”

Dolly joins older siblings Billy and John, as well as Elliott’s children from a previous relationship, Elliott Jr and Olivia.

Elliott and Sadie, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in 2017, have been open about the ups and downs of their journey. In 2021, they shared the devastating news that they had suffered a miscarriage at five months.

At the time, Elliott wrote: “Our hearts are broken into a million pieces… we had a miscarriage and lost our baby boy at 5 months on Wednesday. We take comfort knowing our darling boy is now up in heaven with Grandad Eddie.”

Michelle and Mark congratulated Elliott on his newest arrival (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan new role

Meanwhile, Michelle Keegan is also soaking up the joy of new motherhood after welcoming her and Mark’s first child, daughter Palma, earlier this year in March.

While balancing life as a first-time mum, Michelle is also returning to TV screens in a gripping new crime thriller for ITV titled The Blame.

The six-part drama follows Detective DI Crane, played by Keegan, as she investigates the suspicious death of a teenage figure skater in the seemingly peaceful town of Wakestead.

This marks Michelle’s first major project since giving birth. Insiders have suggested that husband Mark Wright is more than happy to take on stay-at-home dad duties while Michelle steps back into the spotlight.

Her last ITV drama role was in Tina and Bobby (2017). The actress portrayed Tina Moore, the wife of football legend Bobby Moore.

Read More: Michelle Keegan’s fears over daughter Palma’s future: ‘She’s putting her foot down’

What do you think? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.