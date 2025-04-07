TOWIE star Elliott Wright has announced that he and his wife Sadie are expecting another baby.

The TV personality, 45, got engaged to Sadie in 2016, and a year later, the pair tied the knot.

Prior to his relationship with his wife, Elliott already had a son, Elliott Jr, 17, and a daughter, Olivia, 15, from a previous relationship. However, since exchanging vows with Sadie, they have started their own family, welcoming sons Billy, six, and John, two.

Elliott already has four children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Elliott Wright and wife announce pregnancy news

In his latest update, Elliott, who is the cousin of Mark and Jess Wright, has revealed that he and Sadie are expecting again.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Elliott uploaded a snapshot of his two youngest sons holding up a series of baby scan photos.

“Our family is expanding,” he wrote yesterday (April 6).

“Another baby to love and adore, summer 25. Family of 7.”

‘Amazing news, so exciting’

Following the exciting news, Mark’s showbiz pals and family rushed to the comments section to wish the couple congratulations.

Omg!!!!! Congratulations this is beautiful.

“Another beautiful grandchild on the way. That makes 12 for me. I can’t wait,” Elliott’s mum Deb Wright wrote.

“Omg!!!!! Congratulations this is beautiful,” Denise Van Outen added.

“Amazing news, so exciting,” Michelle Keegan, who became a first-time parent with husband Mark last month, shared.

“So excited for you,” cousin Jess Wright expressed.

Elliott’s showbiz pals and family congratulated the couple (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“So happy for you all xxx,” Mark’s mum, Carol Wright, added.

“Congratulations to the most amazing lovely family orientated people so excited for you all and all your family children are so precious,” Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward remarked.

