Katie Price left her fans very distracted as she shared a throwback snap to celebrate Harvey’s 24th birthday.

Fans were quick to gush over the picture, with many telling the star how “amazing” she looked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price shares throwback snap for Harvey’s birthday

Taking to Instagram today (Wednesday, May 27), Katie shared a snap of herself and baby Harvey during a trip to Disneyland in the early noughties.

She also shared a more recent picture from 2026 of herself with a grown-up Harvey.

In the throwback snap, Katie, with blonde hair wearing a white top, can be seen carrying Harvey, who is in all-blue with a baseball cap on.

“Happy 24th Birthday to my Harvey bear [frog emoji], my firstborn, my everything,” Katie captioned the post.

“Ribbit ribbit I love you so much x,” she added.

Harvey is 24 today! (Credit: Splash News)

Fans stunned by throwback snap

Katie’s fans were left stunned by the throwback snap, with many quick to point out how “amazing” the star looks.

“You look amazing on first pic,” one fan gushed.

“How pretty you were,” another said.

“How beautiful you are and Baba Harvey cheeky smile,” a third wrote.

There were also lots of birthday messages for Harvey, with frog emojis galore, in tribute to Katie’s eldest’s love for the amphibians.

Lee has been missing for two weeks (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie issues update on missing Lee

Katie’s birthday throwback comes after she revealed that Lee Andrews is “alive” and has been found in a Dubai jail.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I have found him. He is alive, and he is ok. I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him.

Katie added that the call was “very rushed”, adding: “He said the authorities out there thought he was a spy.”

Hertfordshire Police have also issued a statement regarding their search for Lee. Last week, it was reported that they had escalated their search for him after receiving a report from his ex.

“We’d like to clarify that Hertfordshire Constabulary received a report in March,” they said.

“However, once it was established that the alleged offences happened in Dubai, we referred this case to the relevant authorities as this was outside of our jurisdiction.”

Read more: Lee Andrews returns to Instagram AGAIN as he amends his bio amid claims he’s been arrested

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