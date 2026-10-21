Susanna Reid, 55, shares secret to youthful appearance: ‘I’m not going to pretend it’s all entirely natural’

Susanna Reid has revealed she has had small cosmetic treatments and does not claim her appearance is entirely natural.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, discussed her beauty routine in an interview with Women and Home.

She also discussed her drinking habits, saying she now consumes very little alcohol.

Susanna opened up about having help with ageing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Susanna Reid opens up about her beauty routine

Asked about the secrets behind her looks, Susanna said she has “tiny tweakments”.

She added: “I’m not going to pretend it’s all entirely just natural ageing and it’s everything’s just natural.”

Susanna did not name the cosmetic procedures she has had or provide further detail about those treatments.

The discussion also turned to sleep, something that can prove difficult to fit around breakfast television.

Susanna said she goes to bed at around 10pm and gets up at 3.30am for her early start.

That leaves roughly five-and-a-half hours between going to bed and getting up, rather than a long night’s rest.

She acknowledged the advice to get good-quality sleep, but admitted: “I never feel like I have enough sleep.”

Susanna has noticed consuming very little alcohol has helped with ehr skin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Susanna Reid on skincare and nights out

When it comes to her skin, Susanna also pointed to the difference that alcohol makes.

She described it as a major factor in her skin’s condition, alongside discussing the products in her routine.

One of those is Trinny’s The Elevator neck cream, which she said she uses to look after her neck.

Susanna explained that, as people get older, that area can sometimes be neglected when it comes to skincare.

Away from the daily routine, the GMB presenter has also been making time for nights out with her colleagues.

On Monday, she attended the Pride of Britain Awards with Kate Garraway, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins.

The occasion brought the four Good Morning Britain co-stars together for a girls’ night out on a school night.

It followed a summer trip to Ibiza, where Susanna shared a glimpse of her clubbing holiday. She also posed in a plunging swimsuit and made clear she had no plans to age gracefully.

Her message about enjoying herself was that age should not be a barrier.

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