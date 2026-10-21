Ryan Thomas has spoke about his daughter Scarlett Thomas, 17, launching debut single Onesie with a self-made music video.

He shared his thoughts on The Thomas Brothers podcast, joining brothers Adam and Scott to discuss her music plans. The track released on Spotify and Apple earlier this month.

Ryan said that “her vision at that age just makes me so proud”.

Ryan Thomas praised his daughter for her music talents (Credit: YouTube / At Home With The Thomas Bros)

Ryan Thomas’ daughter Scarlett’s GCSE decision divided fans

Scarlett previously revealed she had not sat her GCSEs, choosing to concentrate on a music career instead.

On results day, she reflected on watching others receive their grades and wondering what hers might have been. She also congratulated students, whatever results they received.

Some followers asked why she hadn’t taken the exams. Others reassured her that grades would not define her future.

Other messages focused on her existing achievements, with fans telling Scarlett they were proud of her.

GCSEs themselves are not a legal requirement, although going without them can sometimes restrict later education and employment options. Many employers ask for at least grade 4, previously C, in English and maths.

Scarlett already has acting experience alongside her music ambitions. Her television debut came in Waterloo Road in 2023, playing Izzy.

Her mum, Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien, publicly praised her work on the drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

Ryan Thomas reveals Scarlett’s work on Onesie video

Ryan revealed Scarlett had taken charge of the video’s production and direction, bringing in friends and choosing locations herself.

He arranged a car so she could travel between filming locations around Manchester. She then filmed the video on her phone, edited the footage and assembled the finished piece herself.

Adam praised her approach, saying: “She’s just making it her own.” He also highlighted that his niece had already put on her own concert at just 17.

Read more: ‘Gun pulled’ to Adam Thomas’ head in terrifying incident as brother Ryan expresses his shock

Ryan explained that he regularly speaks with Scarlett’s manager, who has told him how hard she is working.

The teenager has deadlines to meet, with her dad stressing that performing is only part of the job.

He said she had found something she loved doing and now had the chance to share it with people.

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