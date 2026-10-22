Venezuela Fury hit with backlash after wearing ‘vile’ real mink fur coat

Venezuela Fury has drawn criticism from Instagram followers after sharing photos of herself wearing a real fur coat.

Her latest post featured a photo of her in a jacket from the brand Marie Minks. The brand describes its products as 100 per cent real mink or fox fur, rather than synthetic alternatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Venezuela Fury’s Instagram outfit draws complaints

The 17-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury shared the outfit on Instagram this week.

Her pink look included the fur jacket, teamed with leggings and a matching sports bra from Alo. She credited Marie Minks in the caption accompanying her pictures.

One follower wrote: “Wearing real fur in 2026,” adding skull and vomiting emojis.

“Dirty grim real fur,” another person shared.

“Yuck!” a third remarked.

“Vile,” a fourth said.

ED! has contacted Venezuela’s reps for comment.

Venezuela got married to husband Noah earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Venezuela Fury shares designer gifts from Noah Price

The criticism follows a London weekend away with her husband, Noah Price, 19.

Venezuela shared pictures of Louis Vuitton presents from Noah on Monday, with the items reportedly costing £3,400 altogether. They included metallic silver trainers and an Alma BB handbag.

The couple stayed at The Landmark London, a five-star hotel in Marylebone. In another photograph, Venezuela posed alongside Noah and their friends while wearing a long red fur coat.

Her post praised the hotel’s rooms, food and service following their stay.

Paris also left a positive comment about the weekend and Noah’s gifts, writing: “Your weekend looked handsome, and love the presents Noah got you.”

The Louis Vuitton purchases followed another collection of designer presents for Venezuela’s 17th birthday last month. Those gifts included items from Christian Louboutin and Dior.

Noah marked the occasion with an affectionate birthday message alongside a selfie of the couple. Her birthday also marked a year since he proposed at her 16th birthday party.

Venezuela Fury previously faced criticism over fur

Earlier this year, Venezuela attracted complaints after featuring a coat from Furs by Faraday on Instagram.

Some followers objected to her promotion of real fur, with one saying they would unfollow her account.

Another wrote: “This is just wrong! This is real fur! I thought you would know better than this.”

Read more: Venezuela Fury ‘could be raking in millions before she turns 18’ as business plans ‘revealed’

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