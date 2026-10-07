Venezuela Fury is reportedly preparing a beauty business brand, with one expert predicting huge earnings before her 18th birthday.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede made the forecast in comments to New Magazine, per OK!. He said Venezuela “could be raking in millions before she turns 18” if the range secures repeat customers.

The 17-year-old’s reported move would support her push for a career in her own right. That ambition has grown alongside her television profile and enormous social media audience. The report did not include a launch date.

Venezuela is reportedly planning a huge business venture (Credit: ITV)

Venezuela Fury’s reported No Tomorrow business plans

Reports suggest the business will be called No Tomorrow and focus on skincare and make-up. Fake eyelashes and tanning products are also said to feature in the proposed range.

“She has a top team behind her but the ideas are all hers,” a source told a newspaper.

She is also said to have an experienced team working behind the scenes.

The suggested approach centres on products that younger shoppers can afford. No pricing, launch timetable or confirmed stock list has yet been outlined.

Why Venezuela Fury could attract beauty shoppers

Venezuela already has close to one million Instagram followers and 1.4 million on TikTok, according to the report. Nick believes that reach offers a valuable starting point in the competitive teen cosmetics market.

He told New: “She has a huge legion of fans, which is a great start to anyone’s career.”

Still, he argued that recognition alone would not guarantee lasting sales. His advice was to begin with a tightly edited, affordable collection and create one product customers recommend.

He also said Venezuela’s recognisable beauty style could help distinguish the range from established rivals.

Another source claimed her relatability among young followers could strengthen the business.

Venezuela currently stars in her family Netflix show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Venezuela’s wider television ambitions

Venezuela became known through At Home With The Furys, alongside parents Tyson and Paris Fury. The second series also followed her engagement to Noah Price, who is now her husband.

Since the wedding, reports have presented her as determined to establish an independent career. Paris has publicly backed that approach while stressing opportunities will not simply arrive because of the family name.

Beauty is not Venezuela’s only area of interest. She has also spoken about a possible reality show of her own.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “I’m trying to look into it and I think it would be really great.”

She and Noah also filmed I’m A Celebrity spin-off The Wild Frontier, but reportedly quit days into the experience.

Read more: Venezuela Fury a ‘natural beauty’ as she ditches heavy fake tan, trademark red lipstick and false eyelashes: ‘Unreal!’

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