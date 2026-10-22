Cruz Beckham has revealed a shorter hair look on Instagram, winning approval from girlfriend Jackie Apostel and grandmother Sandra Beckham.

The 21-year-old singer swapped his longer, floppy dark hair for a cropped cut.

Jackie, 31, made her enthusiasm clear in the comments. Sandra also joined in with an affectionate message for her grandson.

The update follows Cruz and Jackie’s car breakdown earlier this week. The couple documented their roadside wait on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

Cruz Beckham shows off his new hair

Posing in the back of a car, Cruz wore a tweed jacket for the selfies. One picture showed him pulling a playful expression as he showed followers the change.

His caption played down the transformation: “I cut my hair, not that anybody should care.”

His grandmother kept her verdict brief. Sandra wrote “I love it” alongside a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Jackie gave her approval. She said: “Yuppppppp.”

His followers also gushed over the look as one person said: “Gosh you’re a mix of your mum and dad.”

Another compared Cruz to his older brother Romeo, saying: “Cruz I like it!!! At first glance I thought I was looking at Romeo.”

Cruz Beckham was seen with longer hair earlier this month alongside his girlfriend Jackie (Credit: @Nacer_photo_)

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel’s roadside wait

Earlier this week, the couple faced a rather less glamorous moment when their car broke down near a roundabout.

Jackie wrapped up in a coat against the chilly, rainy weather. Cruz wore a grey hoodie as he asked followers to send questions to keep them entertained.

He also joked: “If anyone knows how to fix a car as well, we need help.”

The pair snacked on Haribo Tangfastics while they waited. On Instagram, Cruz also shared an affectionate message about being happy to get stuck anywhere with Jackie.

Read more: Cruz Beckham sings ‘it’s breaking mama’s heart’ in new song amid Brooklyn feud

The couple have also welcomed a golden retriever puppy this month. Their joint Instagram announcement included pictures of them in bed with their new dog.

Cruz confirmed the pup’s name, writing: “Sandy Jean Beckham.”

His mother Victoria commented: “Sooooo sweet!!! We love you Sandy!!!”

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