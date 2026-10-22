Cancer-stricken Beverley Callard in heartbreaking health update that forced her to pull out of work: ‘It’s just getting me down now’

Cancer-stricken Beverley Callard has revealed she is still awaiting stomach biopsy results five weeks on, as worsening nausea disrupts work.

The Coronation Street actress, 69, shared the update on Instagram on Wednesday after visiting her GP.

She told followers: “We’re still waiting and it’s just getting me down now.”

Her mother-in-law Crystal, 94, had become tearful with worry and tried to look after her, Beverley explained. That left the actress feeling guilty about causing her mother-in-law concern.

Denise Welch was among those offering support in the comments, expressing disbelief at the length of the wait.

“Beverley 5 weeks for the results!!!!???” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard’s nausea forces her to miss work amid cancer battle

The actress said she had worked late the previous night, getting to bed at around 1.30am.

Although she has been filming Irish soap Fair City during treatment, that night’s work involved a different project.

By the following day, her nausea had become too severe for her to go to work. Beverley said this was the first time the symptoms had prevented her from working.

She said her GP was surprised she still had no biopsy results after five weeks.

Beverley also described stomach pain that eased before returning. She was being given different tablets to help relieve it after what she described as a particularly difficult day.

Beverley is still awaiting her stomach biopsy results (Credit: ITV)

Beverley’s earlier medication setback

Beverley was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and had her final radiotherapy session in July.

Earlier this month, she told followers that doctors had found stomach erosion and chronic inflammation. She said a consultant prescribed two antibiotics and a medicine intended to protect her stomach.

Beverley had initially expected those medicines to help her feel better following her oncology appointment.

However, she was unable to collect them after a pharmacist warned they could interact with medication she already took.

The pharmacist wanted the oncology team to clarify the prescription before dispensing it, Beverley explained.

She described struggling to reach the right hospital contact, with both her GP and pharmacist also trying to help.

Despite her latest difficult day, Beverley finished her update with a hopeful message for followers: “We will bounce back”.

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