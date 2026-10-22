Caroline Flack’s brother Paul took his own life while under the influence of alcohol, an inquest has concluded. However, the coroner said his intention was unknown.

The Mirror reported the outcome of the Norwich hearing, held on Thursday, October 22.

Paul was 55 when he died on June 21, Father’s Day. Norfolk area coroner Johanna Thompson recorded a narrative conclusion.

Caroline died at age 40 in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul Flack’s partner describes their life together

In a statement read at the hearing, Joanna Millington said their relationship had lasted 32 years. Together, they had two children, aged 23 and 20.

Joanna said Paul had worked as a self-employed graphic designer, but described a decline in the industry.

She said: “I believe this may have contributed to his sadness as this was all he had done”.

She also told the hearing she had encouraged him to seek counselling.

Caroline Flack’s death raised at Paul Flack’s inquest

Joanna also spoke about the impact of Caroline’s death. She said: “I don’t think Paul really recovered from this”.

Caroline, who presented Love Island and The X Factor, died aged 40 on February 15, 2020. An inquest that year concluded she had died by suicide.

Paul and Caroline’s father, Ian, died in November 2025, aged 77. Joanna said he had received a dementia diagnosis in his early 70s.

The coroner told the hearing that Paul had experienced low mood following several life events. She said there was no significant medical history recorded for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Flack (@paulyflack)

Paul Flack inquest hears about his final week

Joanna said Paul had drunk more than usual during the week before his death. However, she described their time together that week positively.

In her account, Joanna said they had spent time together on the day he died. That evening, she watched a film indoors while Paul remained outside drinking beer.

Police and paramedics attended after Paul was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead that evening.

Consultant in emergency medicine Dr Tarek Ahmed provided a statement detailing Paul’s high blood-alcohol reading.

No family members attended the hearing. The coroner said they knew what evidence would be read and were content for proceedings to continue without them.

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