Beat the Chasers’ Anne Hegerty blames quiz setters as fan points out ‘error’ in question

Beat the Chasers viewers have called out a quiz question after spotting what appeared to be a glaring mistake in the answer.

The popular show aired on Challenge this week, but one question left a viewer convinced the correct answer was wrong.

The fan even contacted Chaser Anne Hegerty directly on X to ask her opinion on it.

Beat the Chasers’ Anne Hegerty was contacted by a fan over a ‘wrong’ answer (Credit: ITV)

However, Anne was quick to distance herself from the decision, replying: “I’m not responsible for the decisions of question setters.”

As it turns out, the question and answer were both correct. But there was an important detail that viewers needed to know.

Beat the Chasers fan spots huge ‘error’ in question

Quiz fans were treated to a repeat of Beat the Chasers on Freeview channel Challenge on Tuesday evening.

During the Final Chase, one contestant was asked: “Apart from Chester itself, how many other English cities have ‘chester’ in their name?”

Host Bradley Walsh offered three possible answers: one, two or three.

The contestant picked “three”, and the answer was marked correct. But one viewer wasn’t convinced the quiz had got it right.

The fan took to X and tagged Anne, also known as The Governess, to challenge the answer. They wrote: “An episode of #Beatthechasers, I feel a question asked was in error with its multiple choice answers.

“Thought I’d ask @anne_hegerty, she’s the sharpest & wittiest. The answer stated was 3. Isn’t it 4 (Chester) Manchester, Chichester, Winchester, Colchester.”

Anne passed the buck to the question setters, but other viewers soon explained why the answer was correct after all.

An episode of #Beatthechasers on last night, I feel a question asked was in error with its multiple choice answers.

Thought I’d ask @anne_hegerty she’s the sharpest & wittiest. Photo: Answer stated was 3.

Isn’t it 4

(Chester) Manchester, Chichester, Winchester, Colchester. https://t.co/03j4iVioTU — Jan Sif Davis (@JanClearwater) October 21, 2026

Beat the Chasers ‘wrong’ Chester question and answer explained

Other viewers quickly pointed out that Colchester only gained city status in 2022. A closer look then revealed that Tuesday’s episode of Beat the Chasers (October 20, 2026) was actually an old repeat.

The episode was the third instalment of series one, which originally aired in April 2020. That was six years ago!

One viewer explained the confusion, telling the original poster: “Colchester was still a town at the time of the question!”

Another added: “If the episode was filmed before 23rd November 2022 then Colchester wasn’t a city at that time.”

A third also pointed out: “Colchester wasn’t a city when this episode aired.”

So that’s the mystery solved! Although we’re a little surprised The Governess couldn’t work it out herself.

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