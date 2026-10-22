Ghostwatch ‘returns’ 34 years on as new documentary revisits BBC show that terrified Britain

Ghostwatch is returning to the spotlight 34 years after millions of viewers were convinced they were watching a real paranormal investigation unfold live on television.

A new documentary will revisit the infamous 1992 BBC broadcast, exploring how the programme blurred the boundaries between fact and fiction and became one of Britain’s most talked about TV moments.

Ghostwatch sparked 50,000 complaints in 1992 (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

Ghostwatch: The Night that Terrified Britain will feature interviews with those who made the programme and viewers who experienced its chilling broadcast first-hand.

It will explore the backlash, controversy and lasting cultural impact of the show, as well as revealing how the television nightmare came about.

What was Ghostwatch?

The original Ghostwatch aired on Halloween night, October 31, 1992, and attracted 11 million viewers.

Many believed they were watching an authentic ghost-hunting investigation from their own living rooms. The apparent supernatural activity seemed real, leaving adults and children watching at home terrified.

The supposed investigation centred on a family home in Northolt, north west London. Trusted television personality Michael Parkinson hosted alongside children’s presenter Sarah Greene and her husband Mike Smith. Craig Charles also appeared as himself in the role of a ‘roving reporter’.

The broadcast caused widespread hysteria across the UK. But there was one major catch: the entire investigation was fictional.

The BBC had credited horror writer Stephen Volk in the opening titles. The programme also opened with the Screen One drama branding.

Later that evening, a BBC2 announcer attempted to reassure viewers, saying: “It is of course Halloween and if you were with us for our Ghostwatch earlier, may I reassure you that it was just a story. All’s well here at Television Centre.”

But frightened Brits had missed the clues that revealed the truth.

Craig Charles recalls his part in Ghostwatch in the new documentary (Credit: BBC)

The BBC eventually received an estimated 50,000 complaints, while the fallout dominated tabloid coverage for weeks. In 1995, the Broadcasting Standards Council criticised the corporation for doing little more than hinting that the programme was fictional.

The BBC never repeated Ghostwatch. However, the programme later gained cult status and secured its place in television history.

Ghostwatch: The Night that Terrified Britain revisits BBC show

Channel 5 will revisit the infamous television hoax this October with Ghostwatch: The Night that Terrified Britain. The documentary will explore how the broadcast came together and why it made such a lasting impression.

Viewers can expect exclusive interviews with Ghostwatch creator Stephen Volk and presenter Craig Charles. The programme will also include television reports from the time, comments from TV critics and first-hand memories from people who watched the broadcast.

Damian O’Hara, senior acquisitions manager at 5 and Paramount, explains: “Ghostwatch became something of a TV legend after transmission, and its creation – and even the events of the broadcast itself – were shrouded in mystery for years.

“So to have the ability to delve back into the nostalgia of Halloween 1992 was a wonderful opportunity to bring such a unique and often unbelievable story to the 5 audience.”

Ghostwatch writer Stephen Volk shares his stories (Credit: BBC)

Claire McArdle, from production company CMG, added: “Ghostwatch was one of the seminal TV viewing moments of my teens. A real ‘did I remember that right?!’ moment.

“So it’s been fantastic to relive every terrifying second of one of the greatest dramas in British TV history and explore the impact it has had in the decades since broadcast.”

When does Ghostwatch: The Night that Terrified Britain air?

The new documentary will land exactly 34 years after Ghostwatch first aired on television.

Ghostwatch: The Night that Terrified Britain will be shown at 9.15pm on Channel 5 on Saturday, October 31, 2026. It runs for one hour and 25 minutes, finishing at 10.40pm.

Ready to put yourself through it all again? Eek!

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