Celebrity Traitors star Julie Hesmondhalgh has spoken candidly about struggling with motherhood and regretting how she sometimes reacted to her daughters.

The actress, who appeared on the latest series of Celebrity Traitors, discussed balancing family life and work in an interview with Good Housekeeping UK.

The 56-year-old shares two daughters with her husband, writer Ian Kershaw.

Julie Hesmondhalgh has opened up about her motherhood struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Traitors star Julie Hesmondhalgh reflects on motherhood

Julie spoke openly about moments she wishes she had handled differently while raising her children.

She said: “I found a lot of motherhood a struggle. Balancing my own life and work with motherhood was tricky at times. I have a lot of regrets about losing my rag with my kids.”

She explained that she sometimes took her daughters’ behaviour personally. Looking back, she recognised they weren’t deliberately trying to make life difficult; they were simply being children.

Her reflections weren’t limited to family life. The interview also covered her departure from Coronation Street and the significance of her best-known character.

Julie Hesmondhalgh on Hayley Cropper’s legacy

Julie played Hayley Cropper, the first trans character in a British soap, from 1998 until 2014.

She said she doesn’t regret leaving Coronation Street. However, spotting familiar cast and crew names in the credits can still feel strange.

Hayley’s relationship with Roy Cropper, played by David Neilson, remains particularly important to her.

Julie revealed that Roy was originally supposed to leave Hayley after she told him she was trans. Instead, their romance developed into a major storyline, something Julie felt happened naturally rather than being forced.

She said: “I maintain that Hayley and Roy’s love story was important. It got people talking. It’s so upsetting that trans rights have now gone backwards.”

Julie appeared on the latest series of Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Julie Hesmondhalgh’s Celebrity Traitors friendships

More recently, Julie joined BBC’s Celebrity Traitors, having already become a devoted fan of the programme.

Her stay proved brief: her fellow Faithfuls banished her from the castle. But the experience brought friendships that extended beyond the game, including her friendship with Ross Kemp.

Julie also spoke warmly about comedian Romesh Ranganathan, recalling the unlikely trio they formed with Ross early on.

For her, the shared experience removed the usual differences in celebrity status.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors viewers suspect Joanne McNally is a ‘secret Traitor’ in major twist theory

She said: “The extraordinary thing is that you’re all on the same footing. There’s no status at all.”

She explained that contestants spent time travelling together off-camera, when discussing the game wasn’t allowed. Those journeys gave them opportunities to share personal stories, and Julie felt touched by the trust others placed in her.

The full interview appears in Good Housekeeping UK’s December issue, on sale from October 22.

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