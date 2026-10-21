Celebrity Traitors fans suspect Joanne McNally could be hiding a secret role in the game, with some viewers convinced the comedian might be a Traitor who has yet to be exposed.

Her voting record and an eyebrow-raising remark about a murder task have fuelled the theory, prompting fans to wonder whether the BBC has a surprise twist up its sleeve.

Reddit users have been debating the possibility, with some suggesting Joanne could be secretly working against the Faithful.

Celebrity Traitors viewers predict Joanne might be a secret Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans speculate over ‘Secret Traitor’

As the second series reaches its halfway point, fans have begun imagining how a secret Traitor reveal could play out at the roundtable.

Rather than announcing herself as a Faithful after being banished, Joanne could supposedly reveal that she had been playing a hidden role all along.

“Has she been made a Traitor and we the audience don’t know yet?” one viewer asked.

Another was enthusiastic about the possibility, writing: “That would be an amazing twist to be fair.”

A third imagined Joanne being banished, only to deliver a shock confession: “Imagine if she’s banished and everyone’s expecting her to say Faithful and she mic drops with Traitor. Suddenly defending Richard and Hannah makes sense. The audience for years has been asking for an edit where they don’t know who the traitors are and we have to work it out ourselves,” they continued.

Not everyone is buying into the theory, however. Some viewers think Joanne’s unpredictable behaviour is simply part of her approach to the game.

“Whilst I would love this because I love Joanne, I’m pretty sure she’s just being herself as a chaotic Faithful,” one fan commented.

Another suggested a different possibility: “But maybe she’s a chaotic Faithful. So as the twist, we don’t have a Secret Traitor, but we have a Faithful with a secret mission to cause chaos?”

Joanne McNally’s Celebrity Traitors voting clue

Joanne’s voting history has also caught the attention of fans. According to The Sun, she is the only contestant who has not voted for either of the two Traitors already exposed: Richard E. Grant and Professor Hannah Fry.

That has led some viewers to question whether another Traitor could be operating behind the scenes.

One Reddit user suggested Joanne might be unable to vote against fellow Traitors if she had a secret role. They believe the theory could account for some of her voting decisions, which they otherwise found difficult to explain.

Claudia Winkleman welcomed 21 celebrities into the game earlier this month. The current Traitors are Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny.

Joanne slipped up at the round table over a task she was not a part of (Credit: BBC)

Joanne’s roundtable remark adds to speculation

The comedian’s other supposed clue came during a roundtable conversation about the previous night’s murder task.

Ross Kemp, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan had faced the prospect of being murdered face-to-face. Joanne was not among those selected for the challenge.

But when the group discussed what had happened, she remarked: “It was horrible, it was… I mean I wasn’t there.”

The comment prompted one fan to wonder whether she could have watched the task from a hidden location, despite not being one of the celebrities involved.

Some have linked the remark to the secret-role theory, although it does not prove Joanne witnessed the challenge.

The roundtable ended with Hannah being banished and revealed as a Traitor. Joanne, meanwhile, remained in the game.

For now, the suggestion that she has an undisclosed role remains a fan theory. No secret Traitor twist involving Joanne has been confirmed.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘figure out’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock reaches final as she drops huge clue

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

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