Disney star Cole Sprouse reacts to twin Dylan saying ‘we are children of incest’

Cole Sprouse has poked fun at the headlines surrounding twin brother Dylan’s unexpected claim about their family tree.

His brother Dylan had claimed on the Wildmen podcast that their parents’ family lines had previously crossed through marriage. He said: “Cole and I are children of incest.”

On Tuesday, October 20, Cole, 34, shared a screenshot of the resulting media coverage on Instagram Stories.

He wrote: “No media training on earth can prep you to read this clickbait headline at 10am.”

Cole and Dylan Sprouse are twins (Credit:ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com/Shutterstock)

Cole Sprouse jokes about Barbara Palvin mix-up

Later that evening, Cole turned to another case of confusion involving his brother.

Sharing a selfie, he complained about being tagged in Victoria’s Secret content intended for Dylan.

He joked that people still hadn’t worked out which twin had married model Barbara Palvin.

Dylan and Barbara tied the knot in 2023. She walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18, with Dylan there to support her.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse looked back at their family tree (Credit: Shutterstock/ENT / SplashNews.com)

Dylan Sprouse explains his family-tree claim

The family-history discussion began on the October 20 episode of the Wildmen podcast. Dylan said using Ancestry had helped him find relatives he hadn’t previously met.

He described his father’s side of the family as fragmented and explained that he had compared accounts with relatives.

According to Dylan, both sides of the family moved to California during the Gold Rush. He said one branch found gold and brought further relatives from North Carolina to California.

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Dylan claimed the two family lines joined through marriage in the late 1800s, before later separating.

He said they came together again through his parents, who hadn’t known about the earlier connection.

He summed up his discovery on the podcast, quipping: “Long story short, Cole and I are children of incest.”

His account does not establish exactly how closely his parents might be related.

Dylan also said he had previously believed twins only appeared on his mother’s side. He described seven sets across four generations, then said he discovered identical twins among his father’s uncles.

He linked that pattern to the family connection, offering his own explanation rather than an established genetic finding.

Dylan said: “And the reason we have a lot of twins is because it’s the same family!”

He said he called Cole and showed him a picture while sharing his findings. According to Dylan, Cole declined to look at it, closed the picture and ended the call.

Both brothers became familiar faces as child actors in Big Daddy and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

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