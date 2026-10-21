Shirley Ballas’ DWTS guest role has sparked fairness concerns, as she prepares to judge her son.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro confirmed her Horror Movie Night appearance during the latest episode, with a double elimination also planned.

Mark Ballas, her professional dancer son, is partnered with Maura Higgins. It will be the first time Shirley has judged him.

One viewer on X questioned whether the family connection could affect her scoring. One person said: “Idk if having Shirley Ballas judging when Mark is on the show is fair…”

However, someone else said: “I could be proved wrong but if anything she might be one of those parents who is especially hard when judging their kid, she gives that vibe.”

Shirley Ballas has landed a role on DWTS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shirley Ballas joins DWTS for Horror Movie Night

Co-host Julianne Hough highlighted Shirley’s ballroom reputation while warning contestants about her demanding standards.

She said: “She is one of the most respected ballroom dancers in the entire world, but she is very, very strict.”

Shirley and Mark have already worked together on Dancing With The Stars spin-off The Next Pro. That series followed dancers competing for a professional spot on the main programme.

The Sun previously reported that Shirley’s appearance would fit between her Saturday Strictly commitments. A source said she would film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, then return to the UK the following day.

The insider added: “It’s a whirlwind schedule but she jumped at the chance to take part.”

For now, the reported arrangement is a one-off guest booking, rather than a permanent role.

Shirley’s son Mark Ballas is dancing with Maura Higgins on DWTS (Credit: YouTube / DWTS)

What could Shirley Ballas’ US appearance mean for Strictly?

The guest stint comes alongside separate speculation about the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel’s future.

The Daily Mail reports that all four Strictly judges’ contracts expire at the end of this series. Shirley, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse would then face fresh negotiations.

A source told the newspaper Shirley was considered the most likely to leave. They linked that possibility to her desire to see more of her US-based family.

Read more: Strictly fans ‘figure out’ Shirley Ballas’ stunt double after 66-year-old judge ‘backflipped’ during performance

Shirley has also spoken personally about balancing her career and family. In February, she told The Mirror: “I want to be a much better grandmother than I was a mother, as I was pursuing my career.”

For now, her confirmed appearance means judging Mark and Maura on a night when two couples will leave. A permanent US move remains speculation.

ED! has contacted representatives for Shirley for comment.

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