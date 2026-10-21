Clare Balding shares end-of-life admission after cancer diagnosis: ‘We don’t all get as long as we think we’ll have’

Clare Balding has reflected on how her past thyroid cancer diagnosis changed her approach to life — and shared the music she would like played at her funeral.

Speaking to Saga Magazine in an interview, the BBC presenter, 55, explained that the experience brought home the importance of making the most of the time available.

She said the diagnosis “made me realise fairly young that we don’t all get as long as we think we’ll have”.

Her message, however, was about embracing opportunities, with more challenges still on her horizon.

“So, do the things you want to do, make the most of them, and don’t leave anything behind. I love the various challenges I’ve taken on – and there’s plenty more to come,” she added.

Clare was diagnosed with cancer in 2009 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Clare Balding’s cancer experience

According to the Express, Clare noticed a lump on her neck while watching footage of herself at the Olympia International Horse Show in December 2008 and was encouraged to seek medical advice.

She subsequently underwent surgery and radioactive iodine therapy.

The report says her treatment was successful; her latest reflections concern that earlier illness, rather than a newly announced diagnosis.

Clare knows what music she wants playing at her funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Her choice of funeral music

Clare has also spoken about her wishes for her funeral, naming the theme from Black Beauty as the music she would choose.

For the broadcaster and former amateur jockey, it is a choice she can picture accompanying her farewell.

“I’ve always said I want it at my funeral. I can sort of imagine galloping off the planet, off the earth, to that music,” she said.

Clare also opened up about her struggles with body image associated with athletics. She admitted her career as an amateur jockey was “not the healthiest profession in that sense”.

She explained: “I think it’s made me sensitive to people’s body image. A lot of people have issues with weight or their body confidence.

“There are lots of sports where you have to maintain a lower weight than you’d like to, and every sport involves being careful with diet. Understanding that is a good thing as a presenter. I appreciate what people go through for a professional career.”

Read more: The One Show viewers divided over Clare Balding’s appearance: ‘Far too much!’

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