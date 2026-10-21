Gary Barlow’s friends have reportedly offered reassurance after photos emerged of the Take That singer heading out for lunch in London.

Friends told the Daily Mail that “all is fine” with the 55-year-old, who visited Notting Hill recently.

One friend felt the photographs were “unflattering” and described Gary as “fit for 55”. It comes after some people expressed concern for the star after seeing the photos.

Someone commented on the Mail’s article: “He looks tired.”

Another added: “He looks worn out.”

Others defended Gary’s appearance, with one person saying on X: “He’s just clean shaven which he hasn’t been for a long time.”

Another wrote: “He looks fine to me. Perfectly normal photo.”

The outing comes three months after Take That’s Circus Live tour ended in Dublin on July 4.

Next up, Take That’s new album Dreamers is due on November 20, with a London Palladium performance beforehand.

Recent Gary Barlow photos sparked some concern (Credit: Fred Duval)

Take That prepare for London Palladium show

The trio will perform the record at a one-off London Palladium show a week before its release. Dreamers will be the group’s tenth studio album.

A European tour is also planned for next summer.

Gary Barlow’s summer with Circus Live

Gary spent the summer performing alongside Howard Donald, 58, and Mark Owen, 54. The production revived the band’s 2009 stadium show, originally tied to their 2008 album The Circus.

It featured a 30ft mechanical elephant, a floating hot-air balloon and an ensemble of 260 performers. Dancers, tightrope walkers and roller skaters joined the spectacle, with the trio also taking on a unicycle stunt.

Jason Orange, who left Take That in 2014, did not join the summer revival.

The original tour set a UK sales record at the time. Its first eight dates sold out in less than five hours.

Writing on social media after the final concert, Gary said: “Best tour ever – to say that 35 years into our career is saying something.”

Gary Barlow joins Tom Gilbey for lunch

Away from the stage, Gary headed to Michelin-starred restaurant Dorian with wine expert and social media personality Tom Gilbey.

For the visit, he wore an oversized black jumper and loose-fitting trousers. He added a £78 Alo baseball cap and white Adidas trainers to the otherwise all-black look.

Read more: Gary Barlow makes announcement about new Take That single to stunned fans

Gary was clean-shaven in the photographs.

His lunch companion has previously joined him for a blind taste test of Gary’s own rosé. Last year, the two also teamed up for a tour of vineyards in Bordeaux.

ED! has contacted representatives for Gary for comment.

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