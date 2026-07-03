Gary Barlow has sparked chatter after promoting Take That’s new single, Sweet July, on Instagram.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 55-year-old singer showed off his muscular arms in a black vest while performing Sweet July with Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

The post quickly shifted attention from the song to Gary’s appearance. Fans filled the comments within hours, and fellow singer Nicole Scherzinger joined them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Take That (@takethat)

Why did this Gary Barlow’s single teaser spark such a frenzy?

Nicole, who worked with Gary on The X Factor, wrote: “What the Sam ham!? Gaza you are ripped! Smoke show, gun show!”

Fans echoed that excitement right away. One person quipped: “@officialgarybarlow could have given us a warning first.”

Another wrote: “Just when you think that this week couldn’t get any better.”

A third added: “Loved this from the very first snippet!! Brilliant track.”

Someone else commented: “I have to say, wow @officialgarybarlow. You worked so hard to achieve that definition in your body. I love you no matter what. But your physique is very impressive.”

Earlier in the week, Take That teased Sweet July with another social media clip. The trio mimicked Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel videos and danced down a corridor with The Circus Tour team.

Gary led the group in a T-shirt and jeans. Mark and Howard followed in sunglasses and shorts.

That teaser sparked more praise from followers. It also built fresh Gary Barlow buzz before the full push for Sweet July.

Gary Barlow has revealed details about his new Take That single Sweet July (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The prep behind the Gary Barlow’s tour

Daily Mail noted that Gary spent months preparing for The Circus Tour. The tour kicked off in May and wraps up on Friday.

In December, Gary revealed on Instagram that he was at Lanserhof at The Arts Club. The luxury wellness clinic offers annual memberships starting at £6,500, plus a £1,500 joining fee.

He documented parts of that training online. In one post, he wore a VO2 max mask while jogging on a treadmill.

Another running snap carried the caption: “6 months to go to the Circus Tour,” with a clown and flexed-bicep emoji.

Read more: Jesy Nelson slams Gary Barlow after he left her ‘mortified’ following X-Factor audition: ‘So embarrassed’

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