Michelle Keegan ‘genuinely scared for her safety’ as she and husband Mark ‘plan to move abroad’ following burglary

Michelle Keegan reportedly wants to leave the UK after police shelved the investigation into her Essex home burglary.

A source told Closer the actress feels safer travelling with her husband, Mark Wright, and their young daughter, Palma.

“She knows it’s a decision that will change their lives, but she’s told friends that she’s been genuinely scared for her safety after the incident, and she feels much safer when she’s globe-trotting with Mark and daughter Palma by her side,” they said.

The update has reportedly left her unsettled at the couple’s £3.5 million mansion, despite years spent creating their dream home.

Michelle’s Essex home was burgled last year (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright’s radio commitments complicate travel hopes

However, getting away would mean balancing two busy work diaries.

Mark co-presents a Saturday breakfast radio show with Olly Murs, giving him regular commitments in Britain. The source says those commitments make him less free to travel than Michelle.

The source also told Closer: “Mark also doesn’t want Michelle to be scared about security when it comes to their main home in Essex.”

His family would like the couple to spend more time there with their daughter, the source claims. Michelle, meanwhile, reportedly believes they should make their own decisions about how they live.

ED! has contacted Michelle and Mark’s reps for comment.

Michelle and Mark are reportedly looking to move abroad (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s burglary investigation

Closer says the investigation stalled because CCTV and forensic evidence failed to identify the suspects.

The break-in happened in February 2025, while Michelle was eight months pregnant. Four masked intruders reportedly entered the property and searched for valuables.

Mark locked himself and Michelle away, and the men left empty-handed, according to Closer.

The couple bought the property in 2020 and spent years renovating it. They shared the work on social media before celebrating its completion in August 2023.

The five-bedroom home includes an outdoor swimming pool and a gym.

Michelle hopes for filming roles abroad

Michelle’s work has already taken her abroad, including to South Africa. More recently, she has travelled around Britain filming the Netflix series The Woods.

Discussing her latest stint in Bolton, Closer’s source said: “They just finished filming there recently, and she would really like a change of scenery now.”

Michelle grew up in Salford, but the source claims she hopes future projects will take her somewhere more exotic.

Family holidays have also kept the couple travelling since their daughter arrived in March 2025. They visited Mallorca in August that year, where they own another home.

Trips to Abu Dhabi and Disney World in Florida followed in 2026.

The source says Michelle sees their travels as a way to build family memories.

Read more: ‘Sensitive’ Mark Wright ‘uncomfortable’ with wife Michelle Keegan’s steamy acting scenes

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