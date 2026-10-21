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Great British Bake Off star Mo’s full batch of cracking one liners as he brands bread and butter pudding ‘war food’

Mo is delivering on quips as well as baked goods

By Natasha Rigler
| Updated:

Great British Bake Off star Mo left viewers chuckling last night after dismissing bread and butter pudding as a “war recipe”.

The 21-year-old law student tends to keep his thoughts to himself, but when he does speak up, he clearly makes it count.

His latest baking quip has joined a growing collection of dry one liners that are winning over fans of the Channel 4 competition.

Great British Bake Off star Mo has delivered yet another great one-liner (Credit: Channel 4)

Forget the technical challenges, Mo’s deadpan delivery deserves a prize of its own.

Paul Hollywood might want to save one of those famous handshakes for the budding comedian.

Bread and Butter Pudding is a ‘war recipe’

 

 

No excitement here

Biscuits are for old people

Bread is boring

We can’t wait to hear what Mo has to say about Pastry Week.

Read more: Great British Bake Off fans blast Second Helpings as they brand new show ‘abysmal’ and ‘bottom of the barrel’

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 27, 2026.

Natasha Rigler
TV Editor (Entertainment)

Related Topics

Channel 4 Entertainment Great British Bake Off