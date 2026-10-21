Great British Bake Off star Mo’s full batch of cracking one liners as he brands bread and butter pudding ‘war food’

Great British Bake Off star Mo left viewers chuckling last night after dismissing bread and butter pudding as a “war recipe”.

The 21-year-old law student tends to keep his thoughts to himself, but when he does speak up, he clearly makes it count.

His latest baking quip has joined a growing collection of dry one liners that are winning over fans of the Channel 4 competition.

Great British Bake Off star Mo has delivered yet another great one-liner (Credit: Channel 4)

Forget the technical challenges, Mo’s deadpan delivery deserves a prize of its own.

Paul Hollywood might want to save one of those famous handshakes for the budding comedian.

Bread and Butter Pudding is a ‘war recipe’

Alison: "What kind of recipe is this for you?"

Mo: "A war recipe." So we've had bread being 'boring' one week, biscuits being for 'old people' in another week, to this week a bread & butter pudding being a 'war recipe'. …Mo is the gift that keeps on giving! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/JafpIseZsc — Pop Culture Review (@PopCReview) October 20, 2026

A war recipe!!🤣 Mo's one liners need to be documented #GBBO — Aly (@Dada2675) October 20, 2026

Oh Christ, Mo's just given the producers another idea: "War food week". #gbbo — Steve Best (@SimplySteveBest) October 20, 2026

mo describing bread and butter pudding as "a war recipe" stop i just laughed so hard #GBBO — rai 🦌 (@livbedumbsgf) October 20, 2026

No excitement here

Paul: "Are you excited about it, Mo?"

Mo: "I don't get excited about anything anymore." 😂#GBBO pic.twitter.com/TniX6m7GDI — Pop Culture Review (@PopCReview) October 20, 2026

“Do you get excited by anything?”

“No, not anymore”

Me too Mo, me too #GBBO — Callum (@zrtell) October 20, 2026

Biscuits are for old people

Sod off Mo. Biscuits are not an "old people" thing. EVICTION NOW!!! #gbbo pic.twitter.com/LBiwWUPX11 — Gillian 🤍💛💙🏆 (@agnetha1972) September 29, 2026

Biscuits are definitely NOT an old people thing Mo!! 🍪😆🍪😆🍪 #GBBO — Angela Hyde (@angelab2711) September 29, 2026

Lmao Mo saying biscuits are an old person thing,,, I fear he may be my favourite contestant (I do disagree though, I love biscuits but Mo is amazingggg) #GBBO — LJ ✨️ Qifrey ♡ (@LauraJay03) September 22, 2026

Bread is boring

Mo calling bread boring to Paul i cannot deal with him🤣🤣 #gbbo pic.twitter.com/suYeopRTiN — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) October 13, 2026

Bread is boring? Biscuits are for old people? Mo you're killing the nation here boy #GBBO #TheGreatBritishBakeOff pic.twitter.com/lueyU2Qr2C — Coulton (@TheLegalLuke) October 13, 2026

😂😂😂😆😂 mo I think bread is boring fancy saying that to the king of bread master LOL hilarious #GBBO — Sophia reid (@sophiareid69) October 13, 2026

We can’t wait to hear what Mo has to say about Pastry Week.

Read more: Great British Bake Off fans blast Second Helpings as they brand new show ‘abysmal’ and ‘bottom of the barrel’

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 27, 2026.