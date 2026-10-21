Great British Bake Off star Mo’s full batch of cracking one liners as he brands bread and butter pudding ‘war food’

Great British Bake Off star Mo left viewers chuckling last night after dismissing bread and butter pudding as a “war recipe”.
The 21-year-old law student tends to keep his thoughts to himself, but when he does speak up, he clearly makes it count.
His latest baking quip has joined a growing collection of dry one liners that are winning over fans of the Channel 4 competition.
Forget the technical challenges, Mo’s deadpan delivery deserves a prize of its own.
Paul Hollywood might want to save one of those famous handshakes for the budding comedian.
Bread and Butter Pudding is a ‘war recipe’
No excitement here
Biscuits are for old people
Bread is boring
We can’t wait to hear what Mo has to say about Pastry Week.
Read more: Great British Bake Off fans blast Second Helpings as they brand new show ‘abysmal’ and ‘bottom of the barrel’