Dancing With The Stars cast ‘walking on eggshells’ as they’re ‘warned not to discuss Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension’

Dancing With The Stars contestants and professionals have reportedly been told to avoid discussing Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension online.

A source told The U.S. Sun the instruction covered everyone competing on the ABC show.

“The cast has all been told to not post about this,” the source claimed.

That reportedly includes naming anyone involved, joking about the situation, or sharing memes. The source also claimed producers were struggling to manage the controversy.

Contestants and professionals had apparently received the same instruction: “don’t pile onto the drama”.

The publication claimed that the stars on the show were walking on eggshells amid the controversy.

Val was suspended for a week on Dancing With The Stars (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Dancing With The Stars cast continue posting amid Val Chmerkovskiy controversy

Cast members have continued sharing rehearsal updates, performances and posts about their personal lives, according to the report. However, they have reportedly avoided commenting directly on the controversy.

Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson have instead shared messages promoting positivity and the competition itself.

Tyler, who is partnered with professional dancer Sharna Burgess, has encouraged support for fellow cast members rather than negativity.

The reported warning follows backlash over Val’s deleted TikTok post. Viewers interpreted it as an inappropriate suggestion of violence towards judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Val has since apologised to Carrie Ann, saying he had never intended that implication.

Carrie criticised Val’s wife Jenna following a performance (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Why Val Chmerkovskiy was suspended from DWTS

The dispute began during the October 13 episode, when Carrie Ann criticised a samba performed by Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr.

She took issue with a lift, explaining that it broke the dance style’s rules. During her critique, she also read out the definition of a lift.

Val, who is married to Jenna Johnson, subsequently shared the TikTok post.

It appeared to reference Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

In his apology, Val said he had wanted to defend his wife but had failed to consider the reference’s implications.

He also said he had contacted Carrie Ann directly to apologise.

BBC Studios, which produces DWTS, announced that Val would miss the following episode. The company described his post as inappropriate and said the wellbeing of everyone working on the programme was non-negotiable.

For October 20’s Dedication Night, his celebrity partner Jenna Dewan was set to dance with returning professional Alan Bersten.

Alan had previously been eliminated alongside celebrity partner Giada De Laurentiis.

The U.S. Sun reported that Val was expected back alongside Jenna Dewan for the October 27 episode.

ED! has contacted Dancing With The Stars for comment.

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