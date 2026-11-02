Helen Flanagan’s angry altercation with traffic warden following driving ban: ‘I’m probably going to be arrested’

Helen Flanagan has joked about being arrested after a parking dispute during a trip to Manchester.

The 36-year-old shared her account on TikTok, explaining that she had paid but entered the registration incorrectly.

One of her children worried about a possible arrest. Helen shares three children with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

In January 2025, she was banned from driving for six months after she was caught speeding. The former Corrie star was also ordered to pay a £2,000 fine.

Helen was banned from driving for six months last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan explains Manchester parking ticket mix-up

Helen said she was using a courtesy car during her visit to Manchester. She explained that she confused the letter O with zero when entering its registration to pay for parking.

According to her account, she spotted a warden preparing to issue a ticket and challenged him. She told him she had already paid, but said she received a ticket despite explaining the mistake.

Helen described becoming furious during the exchange and said she had criticised the attendant.

Recalling her child’s concern, she told followers: “They think I’m going to get arrested. I might actually.”

“Honestly, I was like, ‘You are the most horrible man I’ve ever met. Karma for you!’” Helen continued.

She concluded her story: “Honestly, he got my absolute wrath! And he deserved it! He deserved my wrath.”

Helen shares hopes for her next relationship

Away from the parking row, Helen has also spoken about what she wants from a future relationship.

On Lewis Nicholls’ Life Stories podcast, she said she hoped her next partner would become her husband.

She explained that she wanted to protect that relationship and keep it private, despite potentially revealing her partner’s identity.

Speaking about that wish for privacy, she said: “I will choose to protect it and I will keep that private.”

She also wanted the relationship to feel special, noting that other people always had something to say.

Helen and Scott ended their engagement in October 2022, more than 13 years after they first got together. They share two daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, Helen recently discussed the pressure of co-parenting while juggling her work and family life.

In a social media post, she described feeling tired and overstimulated, and struggling with guilt as a mum. She said she had been unable to catch up with work emails, messages or friends.

Alongside those frustrations, Helen stressed how much she loved her children.

Read more: Helen Flanagan teases she will be selling her underwear as she ‘figures out a way to pay for solicitor fees’

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