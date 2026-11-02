Comedian and TV star Leigh Francis is reportedly in advanced talks to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this year.

According to MailOnline, the 53-year-old Keith Lemon comedian could be heading to Australia for the ITV show.

Over the weekend it was reported that soap icon Claire Sweeney is in the running for this year’s line-up.

For Leigh, though, the hosts Ant and Dec said he would be a ‘dream signing’ and already made a personal pitch, and their enthusiasm comes with a mischievous motive.

Keith is rumoured for this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec want Leigh Francis to join 2026 cast

Speaking on Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, Ant McPartlin directly encouraged Leigh to give jungle life a go.

He said: “Leigh, come on! This is our plea to you. Get in the jungle. You know you want to. It’s a lot of fun, and we’ll be there.”

Declan Donnelly added: “If we got Leigh Francis in the jungle… and we had to stand by and watch him do a trial, let’s try and make that happen.”

But the presenters also had an old sketch in mind. Around a decade ago, Leigh and actor Adam Booth impersonated the pair on The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

Years later, Ant and Dec now fancy getting their own back by watching Leigh tackle a Bushtucker Trial.

ED! has contacted Leigh and ITV for comment.

Hosts Ant and Dec have revealed they would like to see Leigh on the show (Credit: YouTube)

Who else is rumoured for I’m A Celebrity 2026?

Filming for the 2026 series is due to begin in early November, with several other familiar names also in talks.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney and Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page are among those linked to the series.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and Love Island’s Chloe Burrows are also reportedly being considered.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan, influencer Sharky and Loose Women star Mariella Frostrup are among the potential contestants.

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