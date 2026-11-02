Vogue Williams has revealed husband Spencer Matthews’ Halloween costume mishap in a family photo featuring him in a black minidress.

The 41-year-old shared the pictures on Instagram on Sunday. The family reportedly spent the weekend at their second home in Ireland.

Her post follows Spencer’s comments about their eight-year marriage in a separate interview on Katherine Ryan’s What’s My Age Again? podcast.

For Halloween, though, Vogue had a rather different observation about her husband.

“The annual Spencer forgot his costume day!” she wrote alongside the photographs.

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Vogue Williams shares the family’s Halloween outfits

Spencer, 38, paired his black minidress with a cape. Vogue opted for a clown costume, while their four children also joined the fancy-dress fun.

Their older sons wore Scream masks, and their daughter dressed as Princess Jasmine. Their youngest son, Remy, wore a pumpkin outfit.

But the costumes weren’t the only talking point in Vogue’s account of the celebrations.

She revealed that their four-year-old had taken part in his first proper year of trick-or-treating. He managed the traditional greeting, but also let himself into everyone’s houses, she said.

Vogue described Halloween as one of her favourite times of the year. She also wished everyone well after their own trick-or-treating adventures.

The couple met while filming The Jump in 2017 and married in June 2018.

They welcomed their son Remy over the summer. On Instagram, Vogue gushed: “Our beautiful baby boy has arrived safely. The house is bursting with excitement, love and happiness and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have four children together (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Spencer Matthews recalls Vogue Williams’ parenting praise

In a recent podcast interview, Spencer recalled an affectionate moment with Vogue following the birth of their fourth child, Remy Valentine.

He said Vogue had praised him as a father, something he particularly appreciated hearing. He explained that he often gave her similar compliments, but didn’t always receive them straight back.

Read more: Vogue Williams stuns in tiny bikini in new family pictures just weeks after welcoming baby son

Elsewhere, Vogue recently joked that she and Spencer should “hate each other”.

Speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue said: “I was actually I was thinking about myself and Spencer yesterday and like it’s rare to give yourself a compliment.

“But I was like, ‘Spenny, do you know what? I am proud of us. We have navigated having four kids, doing two moves, doing a renovation, and we still [bleeping] really like each other. Isn’t that amazing? We should hate each other, but we love each other.’”

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