Celebrity Traitors’ £83,000 charity payout has divided viewers, drawing criticism of the winners’ choices alongside messages of support.

Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft won the final as Faithfuls in last night’s (Oct 30) show. The pair emerged from the Celebrity Traitors final with £41,500 each for their chosen charities.

Romesh selected the Refugee Council, while Bash chose Choose Love. The latter is a humanitarian charity supporting queer refugees and displaced people.

Both Romesh and Sebastian’s money will help refugee charities (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors charity choices draw in negative reactions

Some social media users objected to the money supporting refugees, arguing that other causes should have benefited instead.

One viewer wrote: “Those charity choices just ruined that whole game…”

“As a licence fee payers, I’m disappointed to see that neither chose to support charities that support British people,” another said.

“Did the BBC pick the charities????” a third asked.

“I mean there are so many charities that don’t already have millions of £ in donations that could have used the money!” a fourth insisted.

Their choice of charity divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

‘Great causes’

However, the reaction was not uniformly negative. Other viewers defended the donations and praised the winners for supporting refugees who had faced oppression.

“Aww, they both chose the prize money to go to displaced people – just what we need in Reform/Restore/ Trump days,” one user wrote on X.

“The entire £83,000 #CelebrityTraitors prize fund going towards supporting refugees and queer displaced people feels bloody wonderful in such wretched times marked by fearmongering and inhumane politics,” another person shared.

“Well done @RomeshRang and Bash. Great causes,” a third remarked.

“Love that the winners of #CelebrityTraitors both donated to charities supporting refugees and displaced people. Icing on the cake!!” a fourth said.

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