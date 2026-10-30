Gary Kemp reveals heartbreak after wife Sadie Frost left him for Jude Law: ‘I cried a lot’

Singer Gary Kemp has revealed he spent years in therapy following the breakdown of his marriage to Sadie Frost.

The 67-year-old married the actress, 61, in 1988. They welcomed their son Finlay Kemp, 36, two years after exchanging vows.

However, in 1993, they separated, and their divorce was finalised in 1995.

Around the same time, Sadie fell for the then-unknown Jude Law, 53. She played his on-screen lover in the 1994 movie Shopping.

They would later marry in 1997 and have three children together but eventually split in 2003.

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Gary Kemp returned to music after Sadie Frost split

Speaking on Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast, Gary recalled feeling angry and heartbroken after Sadie left him for Jude Law.

The conversation also covered his return to songwriting and the happier family life he eventually found with Lauren Barber.

Asked whether he had turned to drink or drugs following the split, Gary said he had instead stopped drinking and sought therapy.

“No, in fact, the opposite,” he said. “Therapy. Absolute opposite to the drug… I stopped drinking.”

He recalled crying frequently as he struggled with the separation. However, music offered another outlet during that painful period.

“There’s always that mixture, isn’t there, of anger and then, you know, when you cry a lot, I guess. I think that’s what you end up doing. And you write music. That’s what I did,” he explained.

Gary had put his guitar away for four years while concentrating on acting and films. The break-up prompted him to pick it up again and start writing songs.

Gary has previously discussed how therapy helped him confront grief after losing his parents within two days in 2009.

Gary and Sadie split in 1993 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Gary Kemp on finding happiness with Lauren Barber

Looking beyond the pain of his first marriage ending, Gary also spoke about his relationship with costume designer Lauren.

The couple married in 2003 and have three sons together.

Reflecting on where life had taken him since the divorce, he told Gyles: “The journey continues. And I found great happiness with Lauren.”

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