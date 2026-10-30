Jesy Nelson addresses pregnancy speculation after sharing loved-up photos with new boyfriend

Jesy Nelson has addressed whether she is having a child with boyfriend Ben Davies after sharing a relationship update.

The 35-year-old uploaded new photos with him on Instagram on Friday (Oct 30). The post follows her appearance with Ben at the National Television Awards in September.

Ben works as a gardener. Their relationship became public over the summer, following Jesy’s split from former fiancé Zion Foster earlier this year.

Their September awards outing also marked a moment of professional recognition for Jesy. Her documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, was nominated in the Authored Documentary category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson addresses pregnancy speculation with new boyfriend

In a carousel post showing off their blossoming relationship, one photo showed Jesy cuddling up to Ben. Another featured the couple with unicorn stickers on their foreheads.

Alongside the Instagram post, Jesy wrote: “Life with you??? Yes please.”

Elsewhere, Jesy shared a snapshot from a high angle that showed Ben’s hand placed on her stomach.

The image sparked speculation that Jesy could be expecting again, with one user writing: “Could you be pregnant? I don’t want to misinterpret the photo, but I’m very curious about the hand on your belly.”

In response, the singer said: “He’ss rubbing my food baby” with the laughing emoji.

Jesy’s comments about her split from Zion

Jesy announced her twin daughters’ spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) diagnosis in January. She shares the girls with Zion.

In her Prime Video documentary, Jesy discussed how their daughters’ diagnosis had affected her relationship with Zion.

She described their experience as traumatic and said they had remained on good terms after separating.

Her focus, she explained, was being the best mother she could be and maintaining a positive outlook.

She has also spoken publicly about balancing everyday motherhood with the medical care her daughters need.

Jesy split from ex Zion earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jesy reportedly steps back from I’m A Celebrity

Separately, Jesy has reportedly pulled out of I’m A Celebrity to care for her twin daughters.

A source told The Sun that her children were unwell and that her family remained her priority. The reported deal was worth six figures.

They claimed ITV had supported her decision and would leave the door open for a future appearance. Jesy had hoped the programme would give her another platform for her SMA campaigning.

She has campaigned for SMA screening for newborn babies. In January, she met Health Secretary Wes Streeting to discuss including screening in routine newborn heel-prick tests.

Her campaign has focused on earlier diagnosis, giving families access to treatment sooner.

Read more: Jesy Nelson shows off intimate tattoo in low-cut dress with thigh-high slit on NTAs red carpet

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