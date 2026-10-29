Amanda Holden teases followers as she recreates infamous ‘no underwear’ scene from Basic Instinct: ‘I call it outfit of the day’

Amanda Holden has won compliments after recreating Sharon Stone’s ‘no underwear’ Basic Instinct scene in a white mini dress.

Her latest Instagram video was inspired by the 1992 thriller’s famous interrogation sequence. Followers praised both her appearance and the outfit in comments beneath the post.

Earlier this year, Amanda promised more daring Britain’s Got Talent outfits. She spoke about enjoying fashion despite previous criticism of her wardrobe on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden recreates ‘no underwear’ scene in Basic Instinct-inspired mini dress

Her latest outfit took its cue from Sharon Stone’s white dress in the film.

The interrogation scene features Stone crossing and uncrossing her legs, revealing that her character is not wearing underwear. Amanda copied the movement, with footage from the film displayed beneath her own recreation.

Her dress featured long sleeves, and she tagged fashion brand Odd Muse in the post.

Amanda’s Instagram caption gave the film reference a fashion twist: “Some call it Basic Instinct, I call it outfit of the day”.

“You look beautiful, Amanda,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous dress. You look stunning,” another person shared.

“Blimey,” a third remarked.

Amanda’s post received praise (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Les Dennis discusses his marriage to Amanda

Separately, Les Dennis discussed his marriage to Amanda on the Very Very Sherrie podcast. Host Sherrie Hewson asked him about their relationship and the couple’s 17-year age gap.

The pair married in 1995 and divorced in 2003, after a relationship lasting 10 years.

Their separation followed Amanda’s affair with actor Neil Morrissey, which became public in 2000. However, Amanda has previously spoken warmly about Les’s support during that difficult period.

She recalled the intense media scrutiny surrounding their split and described him as a source of help. She has also previously said she holds no hard feelings towards Les and has wished him well.

Both have since remarried. Amanda married record producer Chris Hughes, and the couple have two daughters. Les married Claire Nicholson in 2009.

Read more: ‘Stunning’ Amanda Holden, 55, looks ‘so fit’ in yellow bikini beach snapshots: ‘You must work so hard to look that good’

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