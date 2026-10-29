Janette Manrara is returning to host the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, and fans are welcoming her back.

The 42-year-old’s return was announced on the BBC show’s official Instagram account.

The news follows her departure from It Takes Two earlier this year. She also missed out on a presenting job with the main show after auditioning.

Janette Manrara will host the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Strictly Come Dancing fans welcome Janette Manrara’s return to the tour

The comments included messages welcoming Janette back, with some saying she deserved a role on the main programme.

One fan wrote: “Fantastic, Janette is back.”

Another wanted her in the main show’s presenting line-up. “She should have been hosting Strictly with Emma,” they wrote.

A third added: “Welcome back Janette.”

Someone else wrote: “Lovely that Janette is back as host.”

Emma Willis now fronts Strictly alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe, following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departures.

Janette first joined Strictly as a professional dancer before moving into presenting on companion programme It Takes Two.

She hosted the spin-off for five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Janette Manrara discusses Strictly disappointment

Speaking recently on This Morning, Janette acknowledged the disappointment of missing out on the main hosting job.

She explained that she had hoped to continue with Strictly, where her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec, still dances professionally.

However, she also spoke about wanting to pursue acting and the work she had already put into that ambition.

“I really wanted to act. I had been working on my acting skills for the last couple of years, actually,” she said.

She is currently starring in Affluenza alongside Netflix actor Noah Schnapp. Janette announced her casting in the play in August, following her departure from the Strictly franchise.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in 2027?

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will visit arenas across the UK in January and February 2027.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke will form the judging panel. Celebrity contestants and professional dancers will perform routines, with the judges scoring each dance during the shows.

The official announcement directed fans to book through the Strictly Live Tour website.

Read more: Janette Manrara says she’s glad Strictly husband Aljaz Skorjanec has been voted off the show

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