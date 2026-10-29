DWTS’ Tyler Cameron reveals why he walked off camera on show

Tyler Cameron says he walked away after his DWTS scores because he thought filming had finished.

In a Wednesday TikTok video reported by ABC Audio, he discussed Tuesday’s elimination alongside professional partner Sharna Burgess.

His exit came a week after he and fiancée Tate Madden announced they were expecting.

Tyler was eliminated from DWTS (Credit: Splash News)

Why Tyler Cameron stepped away from the cameras on DWTS

Tyler explained that he needed to step away after receiving the judges’ marks upstairs.

He believed they needed a strong score to stay in the competition. When that failed to materialise, he felt disappointed in himself — and worried he had let his partner down.

“Y’all saw a real human moment out of me, not my proudest moment. When I was upstairs getting my scores, I thought we were done filming, and I was like, I needed to step away from it all,” he said.

“I was disappointed in myself, OK. I thought it was boom or bust at that point where we had to have a great score, or we were out of this competition. And it was bust in my head, and I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I thought, ‘I let Sharna down,’ and it was hard,” he then said.

Tyler Cameron’s final DWTS performance

Tyler performed a Dracula-inspired Viennese waltz during Horror Movie Night.

His total was 26 out of 40. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough each awarded seven, while guest judge Shirley Ballas gave five.

Sharna told the star that he should have been awarded more for his dance.

“I think your score should not have been 7s. I don’t know why you were given 7s; I think you could have been 8s and Shirley’s 5, which, by the way, was the highest that she scored a ballroom dancer the whole night,” she said.

“It was a tough night. For whatever reason, they were tough on you. They’ve been tough on you. Last week, you should have got higher scores too. It’s been a pattern for you. There are things we can’t control, whatever they’re seeing versus us. All I know is what I watched back; I’m insanely proud of you,” she said.

Despite his disappointment, Tyler thanked supporters and expressed gratitude for his time on the programme.

“I’m gonna miss this place, I’m going to miss this ballroom, I’ll miss dancing with you,” he told Sharna. “I love this experience overall. I’m sorry that I let my emotions get the best of me earlier, but it came out of a place of just love and passion and it was tough.”

Read more: Dancing With The Stars fans demand Shirley Ballas be given ‘full-time judging job’ after her guest appearance

Dancing With The Stars continues on Tuesday, November 3 from 8pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

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