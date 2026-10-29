Celebrity Race Across The World viewers defend Princess and Junior Andre from backlash: ‘They are not given enough credit’

Viewers have defended Junior and Princess Andre despite a last-place start on Celebrity Race Across the World.

The brother and sister are the children of Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Some were already questioning whether the pair would finish. Others focused on how they treated each other and local people.

The race takes four pairs from Kuching in Malaysia to Melbourne, Australia, over six weeks. Competitors travel without phones, juggle tight budgets and need to reach checkpoints along the way.

Junior and Princess made their Celebrity Race Across The World debut last night (Credit: BBC)

Junior and Princess Andre defended by Celebrity Race Across The World viewers

Junior’s treatment of his sister and the locals stood out in the reactions highlighted by the paper.

One viewer wrote on X: “Junior Andre already appearing very compassionate and kind. Supporting his sister and thanking the locals.”

“Princess and Junior are coming across well,” another person shared.

“Fair play to Junior Andre. My respect for him has just gone up a long long way. Well done young man,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, others didn’t have a lot of faith in the duo.

“Katie and Peter’s kids are defo being helped during #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld. Does anyone really think they can do this on their own? Seriously?” one user wrote.

Another shared: “I’m watching Celebrity Race Across The World and I’m genuinely worried for Katie Price and Peter Andre’s children…”

Viewers were quick to come to their defense, with one user writing: “Don’t count Princess and Junior out so soon. I think young folk of our era are not given enough credit. Some are more capable than people I know older than me. They all have GPS trackers on them for a reason. That’s not helping them, it’s just safety.”

“They’re a young team. Looking forward to them proving you wrong,” another said.

“They’re all being helped,” a third insisted.

Viewers defended the sibling duo (Credit: BBC)

Junior and Princess Andre’s last-place start

The siblings ended the episode 230km from the first checkpoint, a day behind their rivals.

Ella Eyre and her friend Nana had reached the hotel checkpoint, followed by Jeff Stelling and his son Matt.

The siblings, meanwhile, were still travelling on an overnight bus.

Two other passengers were vomiting during the journey, making for a miserable bus ride.

Earlier, the pair had worked on a coconut farm and stayed there overnight, the paper added.

The farm owner told them the shower only supplied cold water from the mountain. There was no toilet paper, only a bowl of water.

Singer Sam Ryder is also taking part along with his close friend and tour manager Kaz.

Read more: Junior Andre reveals ‘twisted’ childhood memories at Katie Price’s home: ‘We thought she was playing a joke on us’

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