Helen Flanagan’s son Charlie has been pictured in hospital after his dad, Scott Sinclair, shared an Instagram update.

The 37-year-old footballer posted the photograph on Wednesday, October 28, without explaining what had happened.

Helen and Scott co-parent three children. Charlie, five, is their youngest.

Scott Sinclair shared a photo of his son Charlie in hospital (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Scott Sinclair shares photograph of his son Charlie in hospital

The image shows Charlie sitting in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask and giving his dad a thumbs-up.

Scott added the caption “My little soldier” alongside a red heart emoji.

He did not explain why Charlie needed hospital care or whether he would be staying overnight.

Helen had not commented publicly on the hospital visit at the time of the reports. No further information about Charlie’s condition was included in Scott’s post.

Representatives for Helen have been contacted for comment.

Helen Flanagan hasn’t addressed her son Charlie’s hospitalisation (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Helen Flanagan’s earlier post about parenting pressures

The hospital update follows a separate social media post in which Helen discussed the pressures of motherhood.

Weeks earlier, the actress had described feeling exhausted while trying to keep up with family life and work.

She wrote: “Tired Mum. Overstimulated. Sick of the arguing. No words for how much I love them.”

Helen also described feeling guilty and struggling to respond to work emails, messages and friends.

Those comments came before Charlie’s hospital visit and were not a response to Wednesday’s update.

Read more: Helen Flanagan naked in the bath as she celebrates ‘gorgeous girls trip’: ‘Ridiculously stunning’

Helen has previously discussed finding co-parenting emotionally draining and feeling guilty when work commitments take her away from her children. She has also spoken about therapy helping her accept her emotions.

The former couple reportedly ended their engagement in October 2022, after more than 13 years together. They now co-parent their three children.

Helen is best known for playing Rosie Webster in Coronation Street. Her most recent appearance on the cobbles was in 2018.

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