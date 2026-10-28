Loose Women star Mariella Frostrup in ‘advanced talks’ to take part in I’m A Celebrity after Jesy Nelson ‘pulled out’

Mariella Frostrup is reportedly in advanced talks to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for 2026.

The Sun reports that the 63-year-old Loose Women star could be heading to Australia.

Her name has emerged after Jesy Nelson reportedly pulled out of the series. The 35-year-old former Little Mix singer is said to have withdrawn to care for her twin daughters.

Jesy announced in January that the girls had been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1.

Jesy has reportedly pulled out of I’m A Celebrity due to her daughters (Credit: YouTube)

Why Jesy Nelson reportedly withdrew from I’m A Celebrity

As reported, Jesy had hoped the programme would give her a platform for her SMA campaigning.

A source told the newspaper her daughters were unwell, prompting her decision to stay with them.

They said: “Her family are her priority.”

She is said to have walked away from a six-figure deal just weeks before the series launch.

They added: “ITV have been amazing and are supporting her all the way.” They also suggested a future appearance remained possible.

Mariella could be following in the footsteps of many Loose Women panellists (Credit: ITV)

Mariella Frostrup linked to I’m A Celebrity 2026

The reported talks could bring another Loose Women name to the jungle.

Previous contestants from the programme include Jane Moore, Stacey Solomon, Janet Street-Porter, Linda Robson and Myleene Klass.

Mariella’s career began in music PR, including work on publicity for Live Aid in 1985. She later moved into television presenting and journalism.

She has interviewed major music names including George Michael, Paul McCartney and Lulu. Her broadcasting work has also included an interview with Hillary Clinton.

A TV insider gave their view of her potential appeal as a campmate: “With a career in broadcasting and journalism, she’s likely to have a wealth of anecdotes to share with her campmates.”

Who else is linked to I’m A Celebrity?

Footballer Wayne Rooney and Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu are also reportedly in talks for the series.

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page have also been linked to the show.

ED! has contacted Mariella and ITV for comment.

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