Coronation Street fans predict huge twist as Owen Armstrong set to make shock return

Coronation Street fans are convinced Owen Armstrong’s long-awaited return could have a sinister motive, with viewers predicting a potential alliance that spells trouble for Gary Windass.

Earlier this month, the soap confirmed that Izzy’s father would be returning to Weatherfield, with Owen set to appear on screen again in early 2027.

Owen left the cobbles in 2015 after his relationship with Anna came to an end. Believing he had nothing left to stay for, he moved away to Aberdeen.

Owen will return in January (Credit: ITV)

Owen Armstrong returning to Coronation Street

Owen’s comeback is expected to air in January, with actor Ian Puleston-Davies due to begin filming this week.

The character is heading back to Weatherfield following Gary’s recent prison sentence, hoping to support his daughter Izzy through the difficult situation.

However, Owen is fiercely protective of his family and is furious with Gary for the chaos he has caused. He eventually decides that moving back in with Izzy is the best way to be there for her.

Discussing his return, Ian said: “I can’t wait to pick up where I left off ten years ago! It’s brilliant to be back and to get stuck into a cracking storyline. Owen’s back and he’s still angry!”

But with Owen still holding a grudge against Gary, some fans are questioning whether his return will be entirely about supporting his daughter.

Owen’s ‘unlikely alliance’ is predicted to be Ross (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict dark Ross alliance for Owen

When Coronation Street producer Kate Oates previously discussed Owen’s comeback, she teased that he would form an “unlikely alliance”. Now, viewers believe they have worked out who could be involved.

Ross is currently at the centre of the soap’s toxic masculinity storyline, which has recently begun to overlap with Gary’s prison plot. As the prison guard on Gary’s wing, Ross has promised to keep an eye on him.

However, in the October 27 episode, Ross told Gary that he now owed him a favour. With viewers already suspicious that Ross could turn against Gary, some believe Owen could become his partner in crime.

One fan wrote: “I really hope Owen’s alliance isn’t with Ross, but I could see them pairing up against Gary.”

Another commented: “Unlikely alliance? That’s going to be Ross isn’t it. Owen was a bit of a bully years ago, so they could get on.”

A third viewer predicted: “Owen’s going to team up with Ross and both of them are going to make Gary suffer. Ross has access to him directly on the inside, and Owen will have access to manipulate Izzy and Maria on the outside.”

For now, Owen’s true intentions remain unclear. But if fans are right about his potential connection to Ross, Gary could find himself facing trouble both inside and outside prison when Owen returns to Weatherfield.

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