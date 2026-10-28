Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has ruled out marrying again, but hasn’t closed the door on finding love.

The 66-year-old told Prima magazine she wants independence and would keep any future relationship away from the press.

Her comments follow her split from actor Danny Taylor, after six years together.

For Shirley, the distinction is clear: she’s open to a relationship, without wanting another wedding.

Strictly star Shirley Ballas explains her wish for privacy

Public scrutiny has also shaped how Shirley would approach another romance. She said people judged the age difference between her and Danny without knowing them personally.

That experience has left her determined to keep that part of her life private.

She said: “So I think some things are meant to be private – I’ll never share that again.”

Shirley also explained why she doesn’t want to get married again. She said: “At this time of life, I’ve got no desire to get married. I don’t want to answer to anybody.”

She has been married twice before, to ballroom dancers Sammy Stopford and Corky Ballas. Her relationship with Danny ended in 2024, having previously progressed to an engagement.

Shirley Ballas has addressed getting married again (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Shirley Ballas addresses her Strictly future

Away from relationships, Shirley also discussed combining Strictly Come Dancing with her Dancing With The Stars judging role.

She told Prima that judging the American show at Halloween was an opportunity she had long wanted.

Read more: Dancing With The Stars fans demand Shirley Ballas be given ‘full-time judging job’ after her guest appearance

Shirley described a plan to film Strictly, fly to the US and then return to the UK.

She also suggested the different audience could give her scope to judge more strictly.

However, she was emphatic that the American appearance did not mean she was leaving Strictly.

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