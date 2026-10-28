Val Chmerkovskiy has apologised on Dancing With The Stars following his suspension for his “inappropriate” Carrie Ann Inaba remark.

Cameras captured the moment that the pro dancer said sorry to his dance partner Jenna Dewan for the controversy.

He told her: “We are back together. I am so sorry for all the chaos. You did not sign up for that, and I feel awful.”

“I forgive you,” Jenna replied.

Jenna danced with Alan Bersten during Val’s one-week suspension for the October 20 Dedication Night episode.

They were back in the ballroom together for Tuesday’s Horror Movie Night.

Jenna and Val scored 37 out of 40, including a nine from Carrie Ann and a 10 from Derek Hough. Their routine used a version of Uninvited and took inspiration from horror film 28 Weeks Later.

Carrie Ann complimented Val’s choreography for his Argentine tango with celebrity partner Jenna, alongside Jenna’s precision.

Val Chmerkovskiy was suspended from Dancing With The Stars (Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

What happened between Val Chmerkovskiy and Carrie Ann Inaba on Dancing With The Stars?

The dispute began after Carrie Ann criticised a lift during the October 13 Super Bowl Night samba.

That performance featured Val’s wife, professional dancer Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr.

Val subsequently posted a TikTok comment referencing Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap.

BBC Studios said his post was “inappropriate” and suspended him for one episode.

He deleted the post and publicly apologised to Carrie Ann, saying he regretted the reference.

Read more: DWTS star Val Chmerkovskiy’s tour fate ‘revealed’ following suspension over controversial ‘joke’

Val Chmerkovskiy and Carrie Ann Inaba reunited off-air

Behind the scenes, Carrie Ann and Val shared an off-air hug after his return to Dancing With The Stars.

A video obtained by PEOPLE captured their conversation.

The 58-year-old judge held the 40-year-old dancer’s hands as they spoke. They then shared a hug.

Carrie Ann noticed the attention their conversation was attracting and addressed those watching.

She said: “We are co-workers and we are completely cordial. We are good, okay?”

The crowd then cheered. Afterwards, Val said he wanted Carrie Ann to feel safe and hear his feelings directly. He told PEOPLE: “I will have nothing but love for Carrie Ann. I have nothing but respect for what she has to say.”

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan danced together on Dancing With The Stars (Credit: YouTube/DWTS)

Carrie Ann Inaba calls for a new Dancing With The Stars lift rule

Before Val’s return, Carrie Ann also addressed her disagreement with Jenna Johnson through Instagram comments.

She said they had already embraced after Super Bowl Night.

Carrie Ann said: “Jenna was an absolute professional about it, and two women worked through the moment.”

Carrie Ann added that she later learned Jenna was deeply hurt and offered to talk whenever she wanted. She also offered to explain how she applies the lift rule.

Looking ahead, the judge proposed a new rule for next season.

She wants dancers and judges to discuss its purpose, including safety and fairness, and improve understanding for audiences.

Meanwhile, Horror Movie Night ended with a double elimination.

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess left the competition, alongside Jackson Olson and Emma Slater.

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